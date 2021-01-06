"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," the producer shared on Instagram Tuesday night

Dr. Dre Says He's 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized and Will Be 'Back Home Soon'

Dr. Dre says he is "doing great" one day after being rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The rapper, 55, reportedly suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

By Tuesday, Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) was "lucid," a source told PEOPLE, and was able to share an update with fans on Instagram.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," the prolific music producer wrote in the caption of his post, sharing a photo from a music studio.

"I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," he continued. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

According to TMZ, who first reported the news of Dre's hospitalization, the musician was undergoing multiple tests on Tuesday but was in stable condition.

After news of Dre's health emergency broke on Tuesday, several celebrities shared their well-wishes on social media.

"Prayers up for Dr. Dre," wrote Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Twitter. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews added in a tweet, "Praying for Dr. Dre right now."

"Sending Love and protection to Dr. Dre," shared Dwyane Wade in a tweet. "Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery," wrote Magic Johnson, adding, "get well soon my friend!"

Ciara shared, "Praying for you Dr. Dre. Praying for a full recovery."

LL Cool J was the first to share an update on Dre's status earlier Tuesday night, writing on Twitter that "Dre is recovering nicely."

Dre's hospitalization comes about six months after Nicole Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage. The former couple has gone back and forth about the validity of their prenuptial agreement. The pair tied the knot in 1996 and share two children together: son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dre rose to fame as part of the iconic rap group N.W.A. but left in 1991 to become a solo artist. He then later transitioned to become one of hip hop's greatest producers, working with artists including 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, The Game and Kendrick Lamar.