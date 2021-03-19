The exes' "marriage has irremediably broken down" and André "no longer desires to be married to [Nicole]," according to a filing obtained by PEOPLE

Dr. Dre Requests New Trial to Terminate Marriage with Nicole Young and Have Both Be Declared Legally Single

Dr. Dre is requesting a separate trial to terminate his marital status with his estranged wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage.

The producer, né André Young, 56, filed a petition in the superior court of Los Angeles on Wednesday requesting a new trial to declare both parties as "single persons," according to a filing obtained by PEOPLE.

His attorney Laura Wasser filed a motion of bifurcation with the assertion that Nicole's "false allegations of domestic violence" prove that the exes' "marriage has irremediably broken down" and André "no longer desires to be married to [Nicole]."

In January, Nicole, 51, claimed that her estranged husband "held a gun to my head" in 2000 and 2001, "punched me in the head/face" in 1999 and that he "kicked down a door" while she hid "from his rage" in 2016, among other allegations of abuse.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Nicole also claimed that, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

In her declaration, Nicole added that André denied her claims by telling the court that "at no time did I ever abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety."

She responded to his rebuttal by saying that his defense was a "blatant lie." Nicole also attests that she never called the police during their marriage.

Earlier this month, she reportedly requested for an emergency restraining order against André, but according to TMZ, a judge denied her request.

In February, multiple outlets reported that a snippet of André's upcoming single (which includes "disses" aimed at his ex) was released during an Instagram Live by his longtime affiliate, DJ Silk.

In the clip, he allegedly raps, "Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury / I see you trying to f— [with] me while I'm in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s— / Greedy bitch, take a pick / Girl you know how money get."

The rapper was referencing the brain aneurysm he suffered in January which led to hospitalization. On Jan. 15, his longtime friend Ice-T wrote on Twitter, that the entrepreneur had "just made it home. Safe and looking good."

Dr. Dre and wife Nicole Young Image zoom Nicole Young and Dr. Dre | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in January, André and Nicole had reached a temporary financial agreement amid their multimillion-dollar divorce.

At the time, the superior court of California ordered the business mogul to pay Nicole $2 million on or before Jan. 11, 2021.

The court ordered that, "Andre shall maintain the financial status quo, including but not limited to‚ the payment of all of Nicole's expenses consistent with her spending since [the] date of separation, which includes paying for all expenses relating to the Malibu residence and the residence in the Palisades."

The court also ordered Nicole to cover the cost of her own security expenses until April 1.

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nicole filed for divorce from Dre and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

The estranged couple are parents to their son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20. Dr. Dre is also dad to four children from previous relationships: Tyra, La Tanya Danielle, Marcel and Curtis Young. His late son Andre Young Jr. died in 2008 at age 20.

In 2019, Forbes estimated Dre's net worth at $800 million, which ranked him at No. 2 on the year's list of the world's wealthiest hip-hop artists.