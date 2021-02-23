Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce from Estranged Wife and Brain Aneurysm in Preview of New Song

Dr. Dre has new music coming — and it touches on the rapper's turbulent past few months.

The new track, which features the music mogul, 56, and his former pupil, KXNG Crooked, was previewed on Monday during an Instagram Live by Dre's longtime affiliate, DJ Silk.

In the clip, Dre can be heard rapping about his ongoing divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young and the brain aneurysm he suffered last month.

"Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury," Dre raps, per multiple outlets. I see you trying to f--- me while I'm in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s--- / Greedy bitch, take a pick / Girl you know how money get."

Early last month, Dre (né Andre Romelle Young) suffered a brain aneursym and was taken to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the producer was "lucid" and in recovery. Soon after, he was in stable condition and wrote on Instagram that he was "doing great and getting excellent care."

On Jan. 15, fellow rapper Ice-T shared on social media that Dre had returned home from the hospital. "Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice-T said.

Following his release from the hospital, TMZ reported that Dre will have 24/7 medical care at his home.

Not long after news broke that Dre had been hospitalized, his $50 estate mansion was targeted in a burglary — four suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident, the LAPD previously confirmed to PEOPLE. The investigation remains ongoing.

Dre's hospitalization came about six months after Young, 51, filed for divorce following 24 years of marriage. The former couple has gone back and forth about the validity of their prenuptial agreement. The pair tied the knot in 1996 and share two children together: son Truice, 24, and 20-year-old daughter Truly.