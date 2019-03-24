Dr. Dre Praises Daughter for Getting 'Into USC All on Her Own': 'No Jail Time!'

Dr. Dre celebrated his daughter’s recent accomplishments while poking fun at the alleged college admissions bribery scandal, which has ensnared stars like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The hip-hop icon, 54, marked his daughter Truly Young’s acceptance into the University of Southern California with an Instagram post that said he won’t face any jail time because Truly, 18, was admitted without help.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” wrote Dr. Dre (né Andre Young), who along with fellow music mogul Jimmy Iovine gave $70 million to USC in 2013 to establish the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

The proud dad’s photo showed him posing with Truly as she showed off her certificate of admission and an “Experience USC” pamphlet.

Several celebrities weighed in on Truly’s milestone, including Diddy, who commented with a flexing arm emoji, as Comments by Celebs captured.

Busta Rhymes, TI and Timbaland also left the same emoji, while Nick Cannon wrote, “Absolute Success!!!”

Truly shared the same photo to her Instagram, and later revealed on her Instagram Story that she’ll be attending the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

“ALL MY HARD WORK PAID OFF. I’M GOING TO FILM SCHOOL,” she wrote.

Truly Young

Loughlin, 54, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, the 55-year-old fashion designer, are among a list of 50 people, including Huffman, who have been indicted as part of an alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release said.

Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin

The indictment alleges the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia Jade, 19, or Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Since it was revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, the family has gone completely under the radar.

A source told PEOPLE that the actress and her husband, as well as their daughters, are hunkered down at their house in Bel Air, California.

“The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home,” the source said. “Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

“They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now,” the source adds. “For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

(L-R) Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Giannulli

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested earlier in March and released on $1 million bonds. They have not entered pleas. Loughlin’s attorney has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

A source recently told PEOPLE that many of the couple’s friends have been distancing themselves from them.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” the insider said. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime.”

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” the source added. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”