Dr. Dre Poses with 'Hero' Paul McCartney in Instagram Snap: 'Paul McCartney Is Cool AF'
The seven-time Grammy-winning rapper documented the epic moment when he met Sir Paul McCartney, whom he called one of his "heroes"
Even Dr. Dre gets starstruck!
The seven-time Grammy-winning rapper, 56, met one of his "heroes" — Sir Paul McCartney — and documented the epic moment with a snap posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
In the photo, McCartney, 79, can be seen wrapping his arm around the shoulder of André "Dr. Dre" Young, who appeared to be taking a selfie of the pair.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Dre captioned the picture: "Here with one of my heroes!! Paul McCartney is cool AF!! I'm chillin with one of the f------ Beatles!!"
Fellow rapper Twista responded in the comments section, "Say say say what u want !!🎶🙏🏻🔥," a nod to the 1983 hit song "Say Say Say" by McCartney and Michael Jackson.
Last week, Dr. Dre's friend and music executive Breyon Prescott posted an Instagram photo of the mogul posing in front of a balloon decoration that read, "DIVORCED AF."
RELATED: Dr. Dre Celebrates Being 'Divorced AF' as His Legal Separation from Nicole Young Reportedly Finalizes
In the caption, Prescott teased that Dre's divorce from ex Nicole Young was "final."
"Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It's Final !!!" Prescott wrote. "Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾."
TMZ reported that while a divorce deal has been struck, it has not yet been signed.
RELATED:Dr. Dre Requests New Trial to Terminate Marriage with Nicole Young and Have Both Be Declared Legally Single
In June, a Los Angeles County judge declared Dre "legally single"
"Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons," the document read.
RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files for Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage
The new filing came just three months after Dre filed a request for the two to be single persons.
He and Young, 51, share son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20.