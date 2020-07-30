Dr. Dre and Nicole Young announced their split after 24 years of marriage in June

Dr. Dre Says He and Ex Nicole Young Have a Prenup in His Response to Her Divorce Filing: Report

Dr. Dre has filed a response one month after his estranged wife Nicole Young filed for divorce.

The music mogul, 55, and Young, 50, announced their split after 24 years of marriage in June, and Dre revealed that the couple, who wed in 1996, does have a prenuptial agreement, despite initial reports that indicated the two do not. Young is asking for spousal support and a division of property.

According to TMZ, Dre, who listed the date of their separation as March 27, 2020, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, agreed to pay spousal support but says any distribution of property should be controlled by their prenuptial agreement.

Young's petition did not mention a prenup and the outlet reported that she has claimed she never signed one.

The couple made their last public appearance together at the Tom Ford fashion show in February and share two children together: son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, is also dad to four other kids — daughters Tyra Young and La Tanya Danielle Young as well as sons Marcel and Curtis — from previous relationships. (Son Andre Young Jr. died at age 20 in 2008.)

In 2019, Forbes estimated the music mogul's net worth at $800 million, putting him at No. 2 on the year's list of the world's wealthiest hip-hop artists. In December of that year, Dre topped the earnings of the decade with $950 million, thanks mostly to his Beats Electronics empire.

Before he wed Young, Dre amassed his fortunes as a founding member found fame of the rap group N.W.A. before releasing his solo debut studio album The Chronic in 1992 under Death Row Records, which he co-owned, before he founded his own label, Aftermath Entertainment, and signed Eminem and 50 Cent.