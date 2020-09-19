Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Files Lawsuit Claiming She Co-Owns Trademark to His Name

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June after 24 years of marriage

Nicole Young has filed a new lawsuit against ex Dr. Dre amid their divorce.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Young, 50, claimed that Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) “secretly” transferred “valuable trademarks” they jointly owned — both the name "Dr. Dre" as well as his hit album The Chronic — after allegedly kicking her out of their home in April.

In the lawsuit, Young alleges that shortly after being “forced to leave their family home,” Dre, 55, registered a new holding company and then began transferring the “highly valuable trademarks,” misrepresenting himself as the sole owner.

“Andre’s plan all along was to deny Nicole’s ownership rights,” the lawsuit alleges, claiming that the transfers were made before Dre threatened to file for divorce on June 27. Young went on to initiate proceedings two days later, on June 29.

Although Young claims she has “demanded return of the trademarks,” Dre has “failed and refused to do so.”

“It is inequitable and unjust” for Dre “to retain ownership of the trademarks, and the value they hold, without paying Nicole or allowing her to maintain her equal ownership,” the lawsuit alleges.

Young is seeking damages in an amount to be determined at trial and wants the trademarks in question to be transferred to a trust.

Dre's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Young, who filed for divorce in June after 24 years of marriage, is asking for nearly $2 million in monthly temporary spousal support and is also seeking $5 million in legal fees, according to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

The rapper previously filed a response, revealing that the couple had a prenuptial agreement — despite initial reports that said they did not have one. Young, however, has disputed the validity of that agreement, claiming that she was forced to sign it and that Dre ripped it up, rendering it invalid after they were married.