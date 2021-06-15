Dr. Dre Declared Legally Single amid Divorce from Nicole Young Due to 'Irreconcilable Differences'

In January, Nicole Young accused Dr. Dre of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship

Dr. Dre is legally single.

In a new judgment filed Wednesday, a Los Angeles County judge passed a request from Andre "Dr. Dre" Young to restore his legally single status amid his contentious divorce from Nicole Young.

"Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons," the document read. TMZ was first to report the news.

The new filing comes just three months after the music mogul, 56, filed a request for the two to be single persons.

"Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent as a result of which they separated," the document read.

In March, his attorney Laura Wasser filed a motion of bifurcation with the assertion that Nicole's "false allegations of domestic violence" prove that the exes' "marriage has irremediably broken down" and André "no longer desires to be married to [Nicole]."

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

Back in January, Nicole, 51, claimed in a court filing that Dre had "held a gun to my head" in the early 2000s and that he had "punched me in the head/face" in 1999.

"André has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she said then. In her declaration, Nicole added that André denied her claims by telling the court that "at no time did I ever abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety."

The former couple - which shares son Truce, 24, and Truly, 20 - are currently battling prenup agreements after initually reaching a temporary financial agreement in January.

At the time, the superior court of California ordered the business mogul to pay Nicole $2 million on or before Jan. 11, 2021.