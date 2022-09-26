Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Performance: 'Have Fun'

"She has the opportunity to really blow us away," Dr. Dre said of Rihanna, who will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023

By
Published on September 26, 2022 08:57 AM
Dr Dre, Rihanna
Dr. Dre; Rihanna. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Dr. Dre is imparting some wisdom to Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance.

While in conversation with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 Sunday, Dr. Dre, 57, revealed that he'd just learned Rihanna, 34, was selected to headline the iconic music event, and noted that he is a "superfan" of the "Umbrella" singer and "can't wait to see what she's going to do."

"I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It's fantastic," continued Dr. Dre, who took the stage for the Halftime Show this past year. "She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high."

When asked about advice he has for Rihanna ahead of the gig, the rapper said, "Put the right people around you, and have fun."

"That's basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you," he continued, adding, "She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Rihanna previously shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "We Found Love" singer captioned the post with a single period.

Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and the NFL, while adding the hashtag "#SBLVII."

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Jay-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Alongside Dr. Dre, 2022's Super Bowl halftime crew also consisted of Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Continuing to speak on Apple Music 1, Dr. Dre admitted that his own performance this past February made him "extremely nervous."

"I don't know if I've ever been that nervous before," the "Still D.R.E." artist said. "Not only that, I don't know if I've ever looked more forward to a Monday morning."

"So it's the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it's a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on," he continued. "You're talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes."

Added Dr. Dre, "So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it's fun at the same time. When it's done, it's like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends."

