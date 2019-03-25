Dr. Dre’s Daughter Truly Said Dad Was 'Pushing Me to Go to USC’ in Unearthed Instagram Post

Dr. Dre was campaigning for his daughter to attend the University of Southern California long before she received her acceptance letter.

The music mogul made an appearance on daughter Truly Young’s Instagram page last year in a post that has since resurfaced after he caught flak for claiming she was accepted to USC “all on her own” — even after he donated millions of dollars to the school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Dad pushing me to go to USC,” Truly, 178, wrote on Instagram in a May 2018 post that featured her and her famous father posing for a selfie in the car.

Dr. Dre (né Andre Young), along with fellow mogul Jimmy Iovine, donated $70 million to USC in 2013 to establish the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for the Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

The academy’s four-year undergraduate program focuses on four areas: arts and entrepreneurship; technology, design and marketability; concept and business platforms; and creating a prototype.

Its first class of 25 students enrolled in fall 2014, and its first on-campus building, named the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Hall, broke ground in 2017 and is scheduled to open this year.

Truly Young, Dr. Dre Dr. Dre/Instagram

Truly, meanwhile, was recently accepted into USC’s coveted School of the Cinematic Arts.

“ALL MY HARD WORK PAID OFF. I’M GOING TO FILM SCHOOL,” she wrote this weekend on her Instagram story.

RELATED: Dr. Dre Praises Daughter for Getting ‘Into USC All on Her Own’ 6 Years After Making $70M Donation

Truly Young/Instagram

Dr. Dre, 54, celebrated his daughter’s achievements in a (since deleted) Instagram post poking fun at the alleged college admissions scheme.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” he captioned a photo of Truly holding her acceptance letter.

Truly Young Truly Young/Instagra

His comment was in reference to the college admissions bribery scandal, in which 50 people were indicted as part of the alleged scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

RELATED: Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Family Sticks Together’ Amid Lori Loughlin Scandal

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release said.

Among those arrested were actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, as well as Loughlin’s fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the indictment.

Neither Olivia Jade, 19, or Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.