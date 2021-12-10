Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. She also alleged domestic abuse, which he has denied

Dr. Dre Celebrates Being 'Divorced AF' as His Legal Separation from Nicole Young Reportedly Finalizes

Dr. Dre is single AF!

On Thursday, Andre "Dr. Dre" Young, 56, was pictured posing in front of a balloon decoration that spelled out "DIVORCED AF," as his friend and fellow music executive Breyon Prescott teased that the music mogul's legal separation from Nicole Young, 51, was "final."

"Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It's Final !!!" Prescott captioned the post. "Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾"

TMZ reports that while a divorce deal has been struck, it has not yet been signed. A rep for Dr. Dre did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news comes after a lengthy and heated back-and-forth between the two since June 2020, when Nicole filed for legal separation. In January, she claimed that Dre once had "held a gun to her head," and in July, he was ordered to pay her $3.5 million a year in spousal support.

In March, his attorney Laura Wasser filed a motion of bifurcation with the assertion that Young's "false allegations of domestic violence" prove that the exes' "marriage has irremediably broken down" and André "no longer desires to be married to [Nicole]."

Dre and Nicole had been married for 24 years and share son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20.

Exactly a year after Nicole's filing, Dre was declared legally single.

"Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons," the June 2020 document, restoring his legally single stats, read.

The filing came just three months after the music mogul filed a request for the two to be single persons. "Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent as a result of which they separated," the document read.

Back in February, Dre even rapped about their separation on a track previewed via KXNG Crooked's Instagram.