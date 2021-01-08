Dr. Dre Agrees to Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million in Temporary Spousal Support: Report

The producer is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre has reached a temporary financial agreement with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, as their multimillion-dollar divorce battle continues to wage on.

The producer (né Andre Romelle Young), 55, has agreed to pay a staggering $2 million to Young, 51, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The $2 million is to cover Young's living expenses until April, the outlet reports.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, confirms that a "stipulation has been reached between the parties."

"Spousal Support filed by Nicole Young is continued to April 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m," the documents stated.

The agreement comes just days after Dre was rushed to the hospital.

By late Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE he was "lucid" in recovery. Soon after, he was in stable condition and provided a health update on Instagram, writing that he was "doing great and getting excellent care."

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Young filed for divorce from Dre and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split, after 24 years of marriage.

Young and her currently hospitalized, estranged husband are parents to son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20. He is a father to four children from previous relationships: Tyra, La Tanya Danielle, Marcel and Curtis. His late son Andre Young Jr. died in 2008 at age 20.