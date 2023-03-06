Dove Cameron Says She's Inspired by Jane Fonda: 'She's Fierce, Ferocious and a Feminist'

The "Boyfriend" singer-songwriter spoke to PEOPLE ahead of Women's History Month about looking up to Fonda throughout her career

Published on March 6, 2023 12:50 PM
Dove Cameron Says She's Inspired By Jane Fonda: 'She's Fierce, Ferocious and a Feminist'
Dove Cameron and Jane Fonda. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Dove Cameron is opening up about a woman in the entertainment industry that she admires: Jane Fonda.

The "Boyfriend" singer-songwriter recently spoke to PEOPLE ahead of Women's History Month about how the legendary Oscar-winning actress and passionate activist has inspired her throughout the years.

"She's such a f---ing icon," says Cameron, 27. "Her willingness to be on the frontline for the causes that she cares about to the point that she's been arrested more times than we can count on our hands — I think that she's such a f---ing badass."

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda. Paul Morigi/Getty

Throughout Fonda's 50+ years in the industry, the 85-year-old 80 for Brady actress has worked across film, television and Broadway. She's earned two Academy Awards for her roles in Klute and Julia as well as an Emmy Award for her performance in The Dollmaker.

Along the way, she's made headlines for protesting various wars and standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, anti-racism, feminism and the environment. Fonda's activism has landed her in handcuffs on numerous occasions, including five times in 2019 during Fire Drill Fridays, a reoccurring climate protest in Washington, D.C.

"She is the embodiment of walking the walk and not just talking the talk," continued Cameron about the Grace and Frankie star. "She's fierce, ferocious and a feminist. I love her. I worship Jane Fonda."

Last month, Cameron released her latest single "We Go Down Together" with Khalid and spoke to PEOPLE about how coming out as queer in 2020 has allowed her to tap into a more authentic performance style than ever before.

dove cameron
Dove Cameron. Kristen Jan Wong

"I'm allowing myself to be more human on stage rather than having it be the place that I feel the least safe, and really all of that is down to the amount of support I've gotten from fans and other women in the queer community," she said at the time.

Cameron — who's currently working on her debut album — also said that despite embracing her own sexual identity, she doesn't want to alienate listeners or potential concert attendees.

"You don't have to be a part of the queer community to come and enjoy my music," she explained. "It's my aspiration to make music that everybody can enjoy — except for straight men."

