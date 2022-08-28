Dove Cameron Dedicates Best New Artist Award to Insecure 'Queer Kids' in 2022 MTV VMAs Speech

Dove Cameron appreciates fans' support of her honest artistry.

During her acceptance speech for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, Cameron thanked fans for supporting her "overtly queer" music and dedicated the honor to LGBTQ+ youth.

"Wow. Thank you so much. I'm so floored, I'm so moved. This is so wild to be up here with so many artists that I worship, these are some of my all-time favorite artists up here," began the "Boyfriend" singer-songwriter, 26, before addressing fans. "This year has been so wild, and I have no explanation for it except that I have you guys to thank. I know that."

Cameron added, "I want to dedicate this to all of the queer kids out there who don't feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are."

Dove Cameron. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She then spoke to the success of "Boyfriend," released in November 2021, which marked the former Disney Channel star's first song expressing her queer identity. "Thank you for getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio," continued Cameron. "Thank you for supporting me as the person and the artist I am and I hope that in that way you've also given that same privilege to yourself."

Her speech concluded with shoutouts to the awards show's host network and her record label. "I love you so much, thank you MTV, thank you Columbia Records, thank you guys. Thank you, thank you," said Cameron.

Earlier this month, Cameron released her latest single, "Breakfast," alongside a music video created in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion in every state.

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after the video's release, Cameron spoke about how expressing herself honestly through her recently-dyed brown hair and soul-baring art like "Breakfast" has improved her mental health and allowed her to unapologetically exist in society — something she's admittedly struggled with in the past.

"I was so afraid to take up any sort of room before," she said, citing her coming out process as a contributor to her mental wellbeing. "I had a very low opinion of myself and my worth. I didn't think I was worth listening to. I also had so much internalized shame about being queer that I didn't even really recognize."

Listeners will get to learn even more about Cameron's journey of finding comfort in her identity on her forthcoming debut full-length project.

"The album I'm working on now is all down to finding myself through writing and through expression, and I really owe that to all the people who have been supporting me this last year," she teased. "I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to find myself in this time where it's more important than ever to have a voice."

During the 2022 MTV VMAs Pre-Show ahead of the main ceremony, Cameron performed a mash-up of both "Boyfriend" and "Breakfast."

The 2022 VMAs aired live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.