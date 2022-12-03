Dove Cameron Channels Demi Moore in 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' for Her Next Single: 'So Fun'

Dove Cameron has entered her femme fatale era.

The former Disney Channel star, 26, told PEOPLE she "rewrote" Edwyn Colin's 1994 hit "A Girl Like You" for her upcoming single "Girl Like Me," which she performed Friday at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles after she found inspiration in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

She explained that she's channeling Demi Moore in one particular scene from the 2003 blockbuster sequel for the song's concept.

"That has been one of my favorite songs for like 15 years," Cameron raved. "When I saw that scene in Charlie's Angels, when she's laying in front of a fire and you find out that she's a villain and it's playing 'A Girl Like You,' I was arrested. I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I've always loved it.

"And one day, we just had this idea. I was like, 'Oh my god, it would be so fun to cover on tour.' And we were like, 'What if we just flip the narrative? What if we just said, 'You've ever met a girl like me before'?" she added.

Cameron said it's been a long time coming to release the track, which drops Dec. 9, ahead of her debut album.

"We've been working on it for ages, but I'm really, really happy with it now," she said. "And I'm excited to have everybody hear it. It's fun to do live."

Moore, 60, starred in Full Throttle as Madison Lee, a former Angel who turns on Charlie and his three best agents (Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu).

The movie also featured Justin Theroux, Shia LaBeouf, Melissa McCarthy, Carrie Fisher, Bernie Mac and John Cleese, as well as Luke Wilson, Matt LeBlanc and Crispin Glover reprising their roles from the first film in 2000.