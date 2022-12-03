Dove Cameron Channels Demi Moore in 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' for Her Next Single: 'So Fun'

"I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I've always loved it," Dove Cameron said of Demi Moore's femme fatale performance in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

By
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 05:51 PM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Dove Cameron attends KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885922aa) Demi Moore Charlie's Angels - Full Throttle - 2003 Director: McG Columbia USA Scene Still Action/Comedy Charlie's angels - les anges se déchaînent
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron has entered her femme fatale era.

The former Disney Channel star, 26, told PEOPLE she "rewrote" Edwyn Colin's 1994 hit "A Girl Like You" for her upcoming single "Girl Like Me," which she performed Friday at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles after she found inspiration in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

She explained that she's channeling Demi Moore in one particular scene from the 2003 blockbuster sequel for the song's concept.

"That has been one of my favorite songs for like 15 years," Cameron raved. "When I saw that scene in Charlie's Angels, when she's laying in front of a fire and you find out that she's a villain and it's playing 'A Girl Like You,' I was arrested. I was nailed to the floor as a 7-year-old, and I've always loved it.

"And one day, we just had this idea. I was like, 'Oh my god, it would be so fun to cover on tour.' And we were like, 'What if we just flip the narrative? What if we just said, 'You've ever met a girl like me before'?" she added.

2022 Jingle Ball studio
Ben Trivett

Cameron said it's been a long time coming to release the track, which drops Dec. 9, ahead of her debut album.

"We've been working on it for ages, but I'm really, really happy with it now," she said. "And I'm excited to have everybody hear it. It's fun to do live."

Moore, 60, starred in Full Throttle as Madison Lee, a former Angel who turns on Charlie and his three best agents (Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu).

RELATED VIDEO: Dove Cameron Feels 'Vulnerable' Since Coming Out Publicly: 'I'm Living My Life More Bare'

The movie also featured Justin Theroux, Shia LaBeouf, Melissa McCarthy, Carrie Fisher, Bernie Mac and John Cleese, as well as Luke Wilson, Matt LeBlanc and Crispin Glover reprising their roles from the first film in 2000.

Related Articles
Dove Cameron accepts the New Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Dove Cameron Addresses LGBTQ+ Fans and Colorado Nightclub 'Tragedy' During 2022 AMAs Speech
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Watch Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform 'Jingle Bell Rock' on Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
Candiace Dillard Bassett
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Makes Her International Concert Debut: 'My Dreams Have Come True'
Candiace Dillard Bassett
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reveals Plans to Record a Christmas Album: 'Let's Deck These Halls!'
P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson Dedicates CMAs Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise: 'We've Survived a Lot'
Pink Forces Grocery Store Shoppers to Have Fun in New 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' Music Video
Pink Forces Grocery Store Shoppers to Have Fun in New 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' Music Video
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Candiace Dillard-Bassett -- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images)
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reflects on 'Uphill Battle' to Becoming More Than a 'Housewives Singer'
Charli D’Amelio
Charli D'Amelio Drops Debut Song 'If You Ask Me To': 'So Excited for the World to Finally Hear It'
Katharine McPhee Jokes She 'Guilted' Husband David Foster Into Making a Christmas Album Jingle Bell Rock
Katharine McPhee Jokes She 'Guilted' Husband David Foster into Making a Christmas Album
Credit: Courtesy Columbia Records Headline: Dove Cameron Knows Her Roe v. Wade-Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch
Dove Cameron Knows Her 'Roe v. Wade' -Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Dove Cameron accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Dove Cameron Dedicates Best New Artist Award to Insecure 'Queer Kids' in 2022 MTV VMAs Speech
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes