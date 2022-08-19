Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy to Perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show

MTV has revealed the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show performers!

Before the awards show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 2022 VMAs Pre-Show will see Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy take the stage to perform their latest hit singles, the network announced Friday.

The 90-minute VMAs Pre-Show broadcast, which airs Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, will be hosted by regular MTV personalities Nessa and Kevan Kenney and feature pop star Tate McRae as a special celebrity correspondent as well as musician Murda Beatz as the Kraft Singles House DJ.

Tate McRae and Murda Beatz. Bryan Chong; Lissyelle Laricchia

All three musical performers will be making their MTV VMAs Pre-Show debuts, with Santana, 28, confirmed to be delivering a rendition of his hit single "Booty" during the program.

In addition to the performers, hosts, celebrity correspondent and house DJ announcements, MTV unveiled three previously unannounced social-media-voted award categories to be presented during this year's VMAs: group of the year, song of the summer and album of the year. Fans can vote for all three categories on MTV's Instagram Story.

Group of the year nominees include BLACKPINK, BTS, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Silk Sonic.

Up for song of the summer are Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone's "Me Porto Bonito," Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Charlie Puth's "Left and Right" featuring BTS' Jungkook, Doja Cat's "Vegas," Future's "WAIT FOR U" featuring Drake and Tems, Harry Styles' "Late Night Talking," Jack Harlow's "First Class," Kane Brown's "Grand," Latto x Mariah Carey's "Big Energy (Remix)" featuring DJ Khaled, Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Marshmello x Khalid's "Numb," Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Nicky Youre and dazy's "Sunroof," Post Malone and Doja Cat's "I Like You (A Happier Song)," Rosalía's "BIZCOCHITO" and Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit."

Among the album of the year nominees are Adele's 30, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, Drake's Certified Lover Boy and Styles' Harry's House.

With the additional categories, Doja Cat, Styles and Harlow are now tied for the most nominations at this year's VMAs, as each artist is up for eight awards.

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj , LL Cool J. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Earlier this week, MTV announced Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the global icon award at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Minaj and Harlow.

Minaj, 39, is set to receive this year's Vanguard Award. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper and five-time VMAs winner will perform at this year's show for the first time since 2018, and she's also nominated for best hip-hop video.

Harlow, 24, meanwhile, will make his VMAs solo performance debut.

Other stars set to take the stage at the main ceremony include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage.

Lizzo, 34, will be singing "2 Be Loved" from her new album Special, while Måneskin, the Italian band that won Eurovision 2021, will take the stage for the first time this year with a rendition of their chart-topping alternative hit "SUPERMODEL." Brazilian superstar Anitta, 29, will perform her smash hit "Envolver."