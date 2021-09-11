Donny Osmond Begins First-Ever Solo Residency in Vegas: 'We Rolled the Dice — and We Got 7s'

Donny Osmond returned to the desert on Thursday to begin his first-ever solo residency at Harrah's — and he didn't skip a beat

Welcome back to Las Vegas, Donny Osmond.

Less than two years after he and his sister Marie Osmond ended their hugely successful 11-year residency show in Sin City, Donny returned to the desert on Thursday to begin his first-ever solo residency at Harrah's — and he didn't skip a beat.

Throughout the grand opening of the showman's 90-minute revue, Osmond performed new songs and his most known hits, such as "Soldier of Love," "Scared Emotion" and so many more. Before singing "Puppy Love," he told the crowd, "Everyone in show business has a specific song attached to their careers. Fortunately, this one is mine."

Donny Osmond Opens His First Solo Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas Donny Osmond | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

The residency was a bit of a history lesson of Osmond's six-decade career, as he touched on his early days on The Andy Williams Show, which gave him and his family their start. He also spoke of his time on Broadway and the Masked Singer and everything in between (think his Love Boat acting, Dancing with the Stars and his time hosting Pyramid.)

The highlight of the musical journey was arguably a nine-minute segment in which he raps about his career in rhyme. He aptly calls it his "Donny rap-ography."

Of his first TV show with Marie, he sings, "Four nonstop years we had, boy what a blast with all those sketches, songs and dances it sure went fast. And while those memories were short to last and last, you can rest assured those costumes can stay in the past."

He adds, "The '80s, the '80s, no longer were we babies, the TV show was canceled but my fans are all now ladies."

Donny Osmond Opens His First Solo Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas Donny Osmond | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Osmond often speaks of his famous family in the Vegas show, and he pays tribute to those influential in his career. He also lets a part of the show rest in the hands of the crowd, as he urges them to request any song from any album he's ever recorded. On opening night, for instance, someone asked him to sing "A Million to One" from 1973. "I haven't done this in a million years," he said. He then proceeded to humorously forget the words. "That was a disaster," he joked.

He also got requests for oldies "Fly Into the Wind" and "I'm Sorry," both of which were written on Elvis Presley's piano and both of which he sang.

Donny Osmond Opens His First Solo Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas Donny Osmond | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

In a heartwarming moment, Osmond brought his backup singers and dancers on stage to tell them that the residency has already been extended through 2022. "I've been performing for many, many years and it looks like I'll be performing for another year," he said to much applause.