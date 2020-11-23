"I remember crawling up into a ball in a corner and crying my eyes out really from loneliness," Osmond tells PEOPLE

Donny Osmond Says He Relates to Justin Bieber's 'Lonely:' I Know 'What He's Been Through'

Donny Osmond is no stranger to the spotlight at a young age and how it can make you lonely.

Speaking to Nancy O’Dell on Monday’s PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the singer says he identifies with the lyrics of Justin Bieber's new song "Lonely" about fame at an early age.

"I can really relate because I've been through it and I came out through the other end of the tunnel and I admire Justin because he's changed his life," Osmond, 62, tells PEOPLE about the pop star. "He's married. He wants to focus on the relationship with his wife."

Bieber, 26, bares it all on the new song, referring to how people criticized him as a child and also watched his every move and how — despite the attention — he still felt lonely.

"Everybody knows my past now / Like my house was always made of glass," the "Holy" star sings. "And maybe that's the price you pay / For the money and fame at an early age."

In the O'Dell interview, Osmond adds that he'd feel on his own quite easily as a childhood star.

"When you go from hysteria and people screaming your name and you go back to pure silence and you're so alone, you can't go out," he says. "You can't show your face, you can't do anything."

"I remember crawling up into a ball," he adds before taking a long pause. "In a corner and crying my eyes out really from loneliness. So I know what Justin's going through, what he's been through. And it was at that time in my life, I thought I need to take care of myself."

Osmond ended the anecdote referring to his longtime wife Debbie Glenn, whom he "started dating secretly."

"I didn't want anybody to know," he says. "We just celebrated 42 years and she saved my life."

Also in the interview, Osmond opens up about his upcoming Las Vegas residency after ending his previous 11-year stay.

"The show that I'm going to put on is going to have an intimate feel to it," he says, before singing some of The Osmonds' iconic tracks to O'Dell.