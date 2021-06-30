"I like variety," the veteran singer says about his new music video, which finds him playing three versions of himself in this exclusive PEOPLE first look

Donny Osmond Proves He's Not a 'One Trick Pony' with New Single 'Who' Off His Upcoming 65th Release

Donny Osmond demonstrates his skills as a pop culture chameleon in his latest music video.

The veteran singer just released his new single "Who" off his upcoming 65th release, titled Start Again, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the accompanying clip, which finds Osmond, 63, playing three versions of himself.

"On the right you'll see a conservative Donny, on the left you'll see Donny the jokester that loves to goof off and have fun, while the one in the center is Donny the entertainer who's in charge of it all," he explains.

The upbeat track celebrates Osmond's six decades in the entertainment industry, and was co-written and produced by the star himself in about three hours after a 2019 show with his sister in Las Vegas.

"I've been recording music ever since I can remember, and consequently, many different generations know me from many different genres," he explains. "Besides, I don't like being a one trick pony with my music. I like variety."

That sense of variety is what he hopes to convey with his upcoming album, which also features collaborations with NE-YO and Charlie Wilson. Osmond points out that the key is finding "a thread of continuity" that keeps it from being "a potpourri of styles."

"The advantage I do have is that I've been known throughout my six-decade career to have sung many different styles," he says. "So as you listen to this record, whether you know me as the kid who sang 'Puppy Love' or as the Peacock on The Masked Singer, it's still who I am."

donny osmond who single cover Credit: BMG

"This is more than a compilation of tunes on an album. This record is an integral part of who I am after six decades of entertaining," he adds.

The 12-track collection will cover everything from his Dancing With The Stars win in 2009, his life as a former teen idol and his 43-year-marriage with his wife Debbie.

"I wanted every song on this album to come from personal experiences so there's true meaning behind what I'm singing about," he admits.

Beyond being hard at work on new music, the legendary performer is also preparing for his first solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas, which launches on Aug. 31.

"This is the biggest show I've ever put together because it's all inclusive; in other words, practically everything I've ever done in show business will be in this 90-minute show," he reveals. "I decided to put in the show every song I've ever recorded on every album, and then let the audience decide which songs they want to hear."

"The cool thing is that the show will change every night depending on what the audience wants to hear," he adds. "It's a huge challenge for my band and me, but we are looking forward to it."