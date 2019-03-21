Donny and Marie Osmond Announce They're Ending Their Longtime Vegas Residency

It’s official: Donny and Marie Osmond are ending their longtime Las Vegas residency after over a decade of performing.

The duo, whose last show will be on Nov. 16, announced their decision Thursday morning on Good Morning America.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s been rumored that we’re bringing Donny & Marie to an end here in Las Vegas,” Donny, 61, said. “And we’re here to say it’s official.”

“We have been through so much the last 11 years. Her particularly,” Donny said, referencing his sister. “And she gets on stage and she’s such a professional. She does a great job. I’m gonna miss this a lot… There’s a bond here that will never be broken.”

“You know each other’s buttons and I will never let anybody hurt him,” Marie, 59, said of her bond with her older brother. “Just me!”

EXCLUSIVE: "I'm gonna miss this a lot…there's a bond here that will never be broken" – @donnyosmond says upon announcing alongside @marieosmond that they are officially saying goodbye to their Vegas residency. @PaulaFaris reports. https://t.co/kPygAZ76wR pic.twitter.com/YdTHLusoPl — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 21, 2019

When asked about their plans for their final shows at Flamingo Las Vegas, Donny said, “I have no tricks. I’m just gonna get up there and have the time of my life.”

“The end of the Donny & Marie show is not the end of Donny and Marie,” he added.

RELATED: Marie Osmond Says She and Donny Osmond Will Likely Retire from Las Vegas This Year

In January, Marie hinted that she and her brother could be ending their longtime Vegas career.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Vegas superstar told host Andy Cohen that the sibling duo has been thinking about retiring from the Donny and Marie show for years.

“We say it every year and then we do another year. We’re kind of thinking this year,” she revealed. “You know, you kind of decide 10 years and then you turn it to 11. So we’re thinking this year, but I don’t know. You know, Donny’s getting old. I’m having — it’s really fun. It really is a fun show.”

“Donny has said this many years,” Marie added. “I don’t know. Honestly, we are thinking this year. We were supposed to be there six weeks!”

RELATED: Marie Osmond Recalls the ‘Scars’ Left by Body Shamers and How She Overcame the Scrutiny

The siblings starred on 1970s variety television show Donny & Marie before splitting up to follow their own careers. In September 2008, they began what was supposed to be a six-week Vegas residency together.

Donny and Marie Osmond Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“We didn’t work together for 30 years,” Marie told Cohen. “I had country hits, he did Broadway — different things.”

“We kind of looked at each other [after reuniting] and went, ‘Wow you’re older.’ But we thought, ‘Six weeks, we can handle that.’ And here it is 11 years now, we’re moving into that. It’s fun! People come from all over the world, you know.”

Marie’s comments came months after Donny made similar remarks in October 2018.

During an appearance on KTNV Channel 13’s “Morning Blend” show, Donny said, “Next year is our final year. We’ve been talking about it for quite a while, but definitely, our countdown has started.”

Tickets and dates for the Osmond siblings’ final performances are available here.