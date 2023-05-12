Donna Summer's Daughter Recalls Final Months with the Late Disco Legend in New Doc (Exclusive)

Love to Love You, Donna Summer will stream on HBO and HBO Max on May 20

By
Published on May 12, 2023 07:10 PM
Donna Summer Brooklyn Sudano
Donna Summer and Brooklyn Sudano. Photo: Property of the Donna Summer Estate

Brooklyn Sudano — the youngest daughter of the late Disco Queen Donna Summer — is remembering her mom in her later years.

In light of Summer's upcoming HBO documentary titled Love to Love You, Donna Summer and Mother's Day on Sunday, Sudano — who co-directed the film — opened up to PEOPLE about the mom that she knew, months before her death in May 2012.

"She and I spend a lot of time together during that period of time. And even for us, we were always very close, but I think there was a certain understanding that you have," Sudano, 42, says of the "Last Dance" singer, who died roughly 14 months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

"My mom was always so strong and so direct about how she wanted to do things. I think it was the first time where she allowed me to step up and care for her in a different way, and receive it. We're both really strong-willed," she recalls. "So, it was really an amazing... Hard time, but amazing time as well that we got to spend. I'm sure it's also part of the reason why I ended up doing this film, because I did get to spend such a meaningful time with her during that last year."

Through this documentary, Sudano says that she developed a lot of "grace and understanding" for her mother — and saw her as a "human being" rather than a parent for the first time.

Donna Summer Brooklyn Sudano
Donna Summer and Brooklyn Sudano. Property of the Donna Summer Estate

"I understood she did the best she could with the tools that she had. After doing this film, I realized, 'Oh my gosh, she did amazing with all that she went through.' And I have so much more respect and love and appreciation for what she was able to give to my sisters and my family and me, not just in monetary terms, but emotionally and spiritually. It was so abundant and I feel very grateful for her in that way," the Taken actress says.

The film, which was co-directed by Sudano and Roger Ross Williams takes "an in-depth look at the icon as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice and artistry becoming the defining soundtrack of an era," per a release.

"A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage — often shot by Summer herself — and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage," the description continues.

The film features never-before-seen home videos of the "Hot Stuff" singer in her later years — which both Williams and Sudano thought would make a vital focal point.

Donna Summer Brooklyn Sudano
Donna Summer and Brooklyn Sudano. Property of the Donna Summer Estate

"When you see my mom in those unguarded moments, she's super funny, silly and very creative. Our life was, until the day she died, about creation," she says. "Everything was about creating a beautiful flower arrangement or a beautiful meal or a beautiful home. Her sensibility was as a true artist, always to be creating, always to make something more beautiful or more of an experience. And that was a constant throughout her life."

Reflecting on her mother's happiness in those later years, Sudano pauses and says that she had "joy in the moments."

"She had joy in knowing that her family showed up for her and that... She wanted to keep it private. We all respected that, and it was hard to do that, but it was something that she felt she needed to have in order to fight the fight that she wanted to fight. So I think that there was a lot of joy, even in those tough moments for her," she explains.

Donna Summer Brooklyn Sudano
Donna Summer and Brooklyn Sudano. Property of the Donna Summer Estate

After she had some time to grieve, Sudano realized that fans of Summer needed some closure — and the film ended up being her passion project. Love to Love You, Donna Summer at its core "peeled back the layers and goes beyond what everybody perceived as this glamorized persona," she says. "She's a person and an artist and a mother."

"The documentary is a labor of love. Everything about my mother was really about love, at the foundation of it. Love and bringing people joy and healing," she says.

Sudano adds, "I count it as one of the greatest experiences of my life up until this point. I'm a different person as a result of it. And to be able to be on this side of it now and to have audiences and people experience it and respond very positively, thankfully, I have a lot of gratitude, because I feel like she'd be happy."

The film will be available to stream on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Related Articles
Pentatonix, California Rolls
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Couldn't Have 'Serious' Band Talks While Dressed as Sushi on 'Masked Singer' (Exclusive)
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Goes Topless in Underwater Cover Artwork for Her New Album 'The Age of Pleasure'
Diane Keaton Says She 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His 'Ghost' Video — But 'Loved It'
Diane Keaton 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His Music Video — But 'Loved' Working with Him
The Kelce Family
Travis and Jason Kelce Say They Would Get Their Mom Donna the Same Gifts Every Holiday (Exclusive)
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Has Had 'Ups and Downs' Post-Conservatorship but 'Remains a Survivor': Source (Exclusive)
Matthew Healy; Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are 'Not Just Platonic' as They're Spotted Holding Hands: Sources (Exclusive)
The Jonas Brothers and Haley Lu Richardson at the 'Today Show'
Haley Lu Richardson Wishes She Could Be a 'Sister Wife' in Any of the Jonas Brothers' Marriages (Exclusive)
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Say It's 'All About Communication' When Juggling Careers and Twins
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg 'Plan Ahead' to Balance Twins, Careers: 'All About Communication' (Exclusive)
Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of His First Album 'A Beautiful World'
Academy of Country Music Awards
Adam Levine Returns to 'The Voice'! Maroon 5 Announces New Song 'Middle Ground' and Performance on Season Finale
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Together Holding Hands at N.Y.C. Venue
Anita Baker, Babyface
Babyface Says He Has 'Nothing but Love and Respect' for Anita Baker After He Was Asked Not to Perform
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Bow Down! Beyoncé's Iconic Looks from Night 1 of the Renaissance World Tour
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He'd 'Love to Transition' to Making Country Music: 'It's Just Brilliant Songs'
HAIM Sings Through the ABCs with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and More in Sweet 'Sesame Street' Clip
Haim Sings Through the ABCs with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and More in Sweet 'Sesame Street' Clip
AMERICAN IDOL 515 (Disney Night) The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing Americas vote. American Idol airs LIVE SUNDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Check Out What Every Contestant Is Singing on 'American Idol's Disney Night (Exclusive)