R&B Singer Donell Jones Survives Car Crash with 'No Injuries' After Falling Asleep While Driving

Donell Jones has survived a car crash after falling asleep while driving, revealed the R&B singer in an Instagram post shared Tuesday.

The musician, known for hit songs including 1999's "U Know What's Up" and 2000's "Where I Wanna Be," shared a series of images from the incident to the social media platform and told fans in the post's caption that he did not suffer any injuries.

"I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch," wrote Jones, 49, alongside photos of his Mercedes-Benz lodged into a grassy trench. "I walk away with no injuries but I learned a valuable lesson, That if you're tired just park the car cause this could've been bad…."

Continuing the caption, Jones cited his faith for keeping him safe. "I know that I am truly protected but I needed this experience," he said. "Thank you God for wrapping your arms around me as you have always done… My love and loyalty is to you.. 🙏🏾👌🏾"

Underneath the post, several fellow musicians left supportive comments for the singer. "My brother hope you ok 🙏🏽❤️," wrote Fat Joe.

"Dam yo. Im glad you're ok," commented Da Brat.

The Instagram account for R&B group Next wrote, "Your karma and good energy will always protect you my brother. Blessings always 🔑🤟🫡"

"I'm glad you're ok!!!🙏🏾❤️" said SWV member Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, while Mario Winans wrote, "Thank GOD you alright!"

Born to Married to Medicine star Renee Byrd and gospel singer Roy Jones, Donell was raised in Chicago and wrote songs for Usher and 702 before releasing his debut album My Heart via L.A. Reid's LaFace Records in 1996.

Over his decades-long career, Donell has scored Billboard Hot 100 hits including "In the Hood," "Knocks Me Off My Feet" (originally by Stevie Wonder), "U Know What's Up," "Where I Wanna Be" with Lisa Lopes of TLC, "It's So Hard" with Big Pun, "You Know That I Love You" and "Put Me Down" with Styles P.