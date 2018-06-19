After XXXTentacion was fatally shot on Monday afternoon in what investigators believe was a “possible robbery” in Florida, there was an influx of donations to his ex-girlfriend’s GoFundMe page set up to help with her medical bills stemming from an alleged assault by the rapper.

Geneva Ayala started the fundraiser in October 2016 in order to receive surgery after an “aggressive hit” damaged her eye and other areas of her face.

“There’s two fractures in my left eye socket due to an aggressive hit, along with nose and jaw fractures. since these bones are fractured they’re piercing into the back of my eyeball causing damage to an optical nerve and my eye itself,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The left side of my face has lost some sensation, i cannot feel my upper lip on the left side, and same for my upper teeth on the left side. and as for my left eye’s vision, it’s diminishing as the days go by. it’s crucial i get the surgery otherwise my eyeball will die and the nerve connecting my lip/cheek and teeth will eventually die as well.”

She added that in addition to the surgery, she needed money for her living arrangements and food.

According to The Blast, Ayala had barely met her goal of $25,000 before XXXTentacion’s death on Monday. By Wednesday morning, the total had reached almost $34,000.

Late Monday and early Tuesday, Ayala reacted on social media to news of the rapper’s death. “i want to scream at the top of my lungs until i can’t then keep screaming. i don’t want to believe this. no one knows. the s—. i feel. for you,” she captioned a set of Instagram posts. “it isn’t real. come back.”

She later added on Twitter, “it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken. i know y’all don’t f— w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone.”

Ayala’s fundraiser received a $12,000 boost earlier this month after the Miami New Times published a report in which she identified herself and reported on the rapper’s alleged abuse. Her abuse accusations were also detailed at length in a 2017 deposition previously reported on by Pitchfork.

Ayala said she moved in with XXXTentacion after her relationship with her live-in boyfriend went south. However, it wasn’t long before she claims he started getting physical with her. After posting a Snapchat photo of her friend’s grills, she said the musician broke her iPhone and hit her because he was angry.

“I got slapped for no reason, and he kept acting like everything was cool,” Ayala said.

XXXTentacion smacked her again later that day, she claimed.

“I was really lightheaded, because the slap was so hard,” Ayala recalled. “It was one of those slaps where you hear ringing.”

He then assaulted her with a barbeque fork, she claimed.

The abuse continued even when Ayala became pregnant with his child, according to the outlet, which reported that she said “he beat her at times, choked her, broke clothes hangers on her legs, threatened to chop off her hair or cut out her tongue, pressed knives or scissors to her face, and held her head underwater in their bathroom while promising to drown her.”

Ayala did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At the time of the shooting this week, XXXTentacion (né Jahseh Onfroy) was facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting Ayala.

XXXTentacion’s attorney J. David Bogenschutz declined to comment to PEOPLE in detail on the domestic-violence case against XXXTentacion but noted that he was innocent until proven guilty and that “he was charged with some things that we simply do not believe he did [and] some things are closer to the truth.”

At the time of his death this week, according to Bogenschutz, XXXTentacion was “in the process of reaching a resolution” on the alleged abuse and related charges “that would have permitted him to go on with his life and career.”

Bogenschutz declined to describe those efforts further.

XXXTentacion’s shooting was first reported at 3:57 p.m. local time at a Deerfield Beach motorsports shop, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. He was approached by “two armed suspects” as he was leaving the dealer and at least one of those assailants fired on him, sheriff’s officials said. They then “fled in a dark-color SUV.”

About an hour and a half after the shooting was reported, the sheriff’s office announced that XXXTentacion had been pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Broward County detectives John Curcio or Walt Foster at 954-321-4210 or an anonymous tip line at 954-493-TIPS.