Donald Glover Reveals His Father Died: 'I Hope You Guys Get to Feel That Kind of Love'

Donald Glover‘s father has died, the performer shared with fans at his concert.

Glover made the announcement about Donald Glover Sr.’s death during the This Is America tour at Los Angeles’ the Forum on Monday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I lost my father a couple weeks ago,” Glover said, as a fan captured in a Reddit video. “And I wanted to play him some of the new songs. But he didn’t want to hear them because he was like, ‘I know they’ll be great.’ “

“I’m not saying that to talk about music,” he said. “I say that to talk about trust.”

“That’s what love is,” Glover continued, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I hope you guys get to feel that kind of love and trust in your life. There’s nothing like it. So, this song is for you, and this song is for him.” Glover then performed “Riot.”

A rep for Glover did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At his concert on Sunday, Glover alluded to the death, Variety reported. “I lost a lot of good people,” he reportedly said. “I know it’s been a tough year for everybody, that’s what’s crazy. I wish I could change everything for everybody.”

On Glover Sr.’s much-beloved Twitter account, @DonaldsDad, the older Glover retweeted and wrote complimentary posts about his son.

In September, he raved about Glover’s Madison Square Garden gig, “For me to grow up in NYC and have your Son take MSG by storm is unbelievable.”

“Enjoy your self at CG show,” he tweeted later that month. “It’s awesome.”

“He’s been amazing forever, all the kids,” Glover Sr. posted after a fan praised his son days later. “I’m the non amazing one of the family.”

Glover’s L.A. shows marks his retirement from touring as Childish Gambino, according to Variety. In September, Glover postponed his tour after a foot injury.