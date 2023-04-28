Don McLean Offers Duet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Who Sang 'American Pie' to Biden

"I intend to go over to South Korea next year and sing it with the president, so that's probably going to be another news story," McLean said.


Published on April 28, 2023 05:45 PM
Don McLean, Yoon Suk Yeol
Don McLean, Yoon Suk Yeol. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After a heartwarming performance of "American Pie" for President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol just got a special invitation to sing the song again — sort of!

The man behind the classic, Don McLean, has since joked about his future plans to perform with the politician.

"I intend to go over to South Korea next year and sing it with the president, so that's probably going to be another news story," McLean told CNN. "He wanted me at the White House to sing the song, but I'm in Australia right now on tour."

McLean's comments come just two days after the South Korean leader, 62, put on a karaoke rendition of the song at the White House state dinner. At the dinner, Biden, 80, told the crowd about how his sons would sing the song when driving to school, before Biden told Yoon "we know this is one of your favorite songs."

The politician was then presented with a guitar signed by McLean, 77, who wrote the 1971 hit.

"It has a melody which is something that is pretty hard to find these days, and that's just the opening part of the song – I mean, the song is eight and a half minutes, and it's a rock and roll song," McLean also told CNN.

"I get a kick out of the fact that the song is still alive," he continued. "Musicians are dealing with a thing called alchemy, we deal in magic, and some of the things that we do fall on their face, and others if we're very fortunate are magical and live forever."

don mclean
Don McLean. Jason Kempin/Getty

Back in December 2021, McLean shared praise for Taylor Swift after she broke his record for longest No. 1 hit with her 10-minute version of "All Too Well," calling the musician a "major rock and roll force of nature."

"Taylor takes the whole new form of entertainment to the peak by making these phenomenal videos and records and doing these massive tours that are successful, and so on and so forth," he told PEOPLE at the time.

"It's really good for young people who want to get into this business. You can make it as a singer with a guitar if you figure out what Ed [Sheeran] did. And you can make it as a major rock and roll force of nature, which is what I call Taylor Swift, if you want to do that."

McLean previously revealed on Instagram that "class act" Swift, 32, sent him a bouquet of flowers and a special note, in which she wrote that she "will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants."

In a statement at the time, the musician said that while "nobody ever wants to lose that No. 1 spot.. if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor."

As for whether the world will ever see the two collaborate, McLean is hopeful. "Anything is possible, if it's done the right way," he said at the time. "I'm always interested in doing anything."

