'American Pie' Singer Don McLean, 73, and Model Girlfriend, 24, Confirm Their Romance

After becoming increasingly open about their relationship, Don McLean and girlfriend Paris Dylan have confirmed their romance in the City of Love.

The “American Pie” singer, 73, and the Catfish alum, 24, both made their pairing official on social media recently, sharing photos of themselves during their trip to France.

“A dream with my love,” Dylan tweeted a photo of the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, along with a red heart emoji. In addition, the pair visited the Louvre Museum and Versailles.

Days before, Dylan, who has been traveling in Europe on tour with McLean, called her boyfriend the “love of my life.”

The pair was first romantically linked in March when they were spotted out and about in the U.K. together for his spring tour. She first posted a photo of her and McLean on social media in November 2016 and has posted many additional images since, including a birthday message earlier this month. “Happy birthday my baby, my beauty, love of my life, my everything,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting on McLean’s lap.

Don & Paris at the Eiffel Tower pic.twitter.com/kbsckOMUMD — Don McLean (@donmcleanonline) October 28, 2018

McLean was married to his first wife, Carol, from 1969-72. Following the end of that relationship, he married Patrisha Shnier in 1987 but after 29 years of marriage, they divorced in 2016.

Dylan made a high-profile appearance on an episode of the MTV reality show Catfish in 2017, as well as being featured on websites for Playboy and MAXIM.

The Catfish episode centered around a complex incident that occurred in 2011, when Dylan (then known as Paris Roxanne, and also Paris Dunn) was 17. At that time she began an online relationship with 33-year-old NBA player Chris “Birdman” Andersen, exchanging frequent messages and even nude photos. Ultimately they both discovered that neither were speaking to one another, but to a Canadian woman Shelly Chartier, who orchestrated the scheme in an effort to extort money from the basketball star.

Chartier was arrested and charged with seven counts of fraud in 2015, resulting in an 18-month prison sentence, The Blast reported.