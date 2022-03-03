Dominic Fike’s “Elliot’s Song,” written by Zendaya and Labrinth, will be released March 4

Dominic Fike to Release 'Elliot's Song' from Euphoria, Jokes 'It's Shorter' After Fans Troll Him

Dominic Fike has new music on the way, thanks to Euphoria.

After showcasing his vocals in the season 2 finale of the hit HBO series, the 26-year-old breakout star is releasing "Elliot's Song" on March 4. The ballad was written by Zendaya and the show's score composer, Labrinth.

The track was first heard in episode 8 of Euphoria during an emotional scene where Fike's character Elliot pulls out a guitar and serenades Zendaya's Rue after the pair make amends.

"You and my guitar / I think you may be my only friend / I gave it all to see you shine again / I hope it was worth it in the end," he sings.

Fike announced the song's upcoming release on Instagram Wednesday alongside the cover art. "we made the song shorter... 'Elliot's Song' with @zendaya this friday," the actor wrote.

Fike's joke about the song's length follows many Euphoria fans trolling him and the song's placement in the episode — a 3-minute break from the show's dramatic content.

The musical scene quickly became the center of memes on social media. One Twitter user wrote, "All the questions left unanswered bc Euphoria writers wrote in Elliot singing for 27 minutes. Ok."

Fike later playfully responded to the social media jokes by sharing memes about the song on his Instagram Story Monday. Additionally, he wrote, "The internet remains undefeated. I am humbled."

Following the season finale, Labrinth opened up about the creative process writing Fike's song during HBO's "Enter Euphoria" featurette.

"Me and Zendaya were actually sitting in each other's kind of spiritual energy and space," he said. "And we're getting to inspire each other to make something fresh."

Fike was also involved in the collaborative process further than providing vocals for the track.

"Sam [Levinson] just came up to me and was like, 'Yo, I was thinking, you play the guitar in this and you sing a song,'" Fike explained.

"Dominic came in and jumped on the score pieces we were working on and played some guitar, because he's a great guitarist," Labrinth added. "The cast is not just acting, they're part of the music now."