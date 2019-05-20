Dolly Parton Wishes Fellow ‘Old Bag’ Cher a Happy 73rd Birthday: ‘I Will Always Love You'

Image zoom Dolly Parton and Cher Twitter/Dolly Parton. Inset: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Happy birthday, Cher!

Dolly Parton shared a sweet message to her good friend on Monday, in honor of the music legend’s 73rd birthday.

“Hi Cher, It’s Dolly. Happy birthday to you. We’re the same age now,” Parton, who turned 73 in January, remarked in a spirited social media clip.

“Well, I might be a minute or two older than you but what’s a minute or two among friends and old bags like us?” she joked with a laugh. “I don’t mean that. I think we’re holding up pretty good for our age. What are we now? 37? Yeah, that’s it. That’s it.”

On a serious note, the country star added, “I just want you to know I’m proud of you. I think you’re great. I hope you’ll be around for 100 more years to hang out with me, if nothing else.”

Closing out her message with some heartfelt vocals, Parton sang-talk her way through through the rest of the message, sharing a few bars of the traditional happy birthday song, as well as her immortal classic “I Will Always Love You.”

“Anyway, just know that I will always love you along with everybody else in the world. Happy birthday to you,” she added, letting out another laugh.

Cher’s birthday was also celebrated by one of her biggest fans: Kim Kardashian West.

“Happy Birthday to my Armenian sister @cher,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, wrote on Twitter, alongside two throwback shots of the star.

The reality mogul also went on to share a GIF of the pair hugging it out after one of Cher’s concerts in Las Vegas.

Although Cher has yet to directly respond to either one of her famous pals’ birthday tributes, she did thank all of her fans for always having her back.

In an exuberant Twitter post, written in Cher’s signature blend of emojis and capitalized letters, she wrote, “THANK U 4 UR [heart emoji] & SUPPORT.”

🦌❤️’s

THANK U 4 UR💘,& SUPPORT.

U HAVE BEEN THERE IN MY DARK HRS😥2 GIVE ME PEP TALKS,BEEN THERE 2 SHARE

EXCITING🚀& 👻FUN TIMES,

She went on to thank her fans for being there through her “DARK HRS” the “FUN TIMES” as well as through her outbursts and outrage “AGAINST INHUMANITY.”

Closing out her message, Cher shared that she’s also cherished those who have always stood by her art, which includes the Broadway production The Cher Show, a jukebox musical based on her life.