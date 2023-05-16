Dolly Parton, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas to Make Special Appearances on 'The Voice' Season Finale

The Voice's season 23 finale is not only shaping up to be a nail-biting event — but also a star-studded one!

As fans wait to see who is crowned as this season's champion on Tuesday, they will also see several familiar faces return to the stage to celebrate Blake Shelton's final episode.

Starting off the lineup of special appearances is Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Adam Levine, who all previously coached alongside Shelton on the show.

More special appearances by past coaches include, Gwen Stefani, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton, who was previously a mentor.

Adam Levine, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and Pharrell Williams. Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Meanwhile, Maroon 5, CeeLo Green, Toosii, and Diplo and Lily Rose will take the stage for special performances during the finale. Lewis Capaldi and Alex Newell will perform on Monday's episode.

Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Shelton will perform with their final artists. Safe contestants include Grace West and Noivas from Team Blake, D. Smooth from Team Kelly, Gina Miles from Team Niall and Sorelle from Team Chance.

Maroon 5 will make its debut performance of new single "Middle Ground." Meanwhile, Capaldi will perform his hit "Wish You the Best."

Newell will sing "Independently Owned" from the Broadway musical Shucked, and Green will return for a surprise performance. Diplo and Rose will perform their new single "Sad in the Summer," while Toosii will perform "Favorite Song."

On Monday, The Voice announced its season 24 coaches — Stefani, Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend.

RELATED VIDEO: Reba McEntire to Join 'The Voice' as New Coach Following Blake Shelton's Exit After 23 Seasons

PEOPLE caught up with McEntire before the show and she opened up about joining the show.

"The country lane — I'm taking over for Blake so I'm gonna represent country music. [He's got] big boots. I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna really work hard to make him proud," said McEntire of Shelton, who is wrapping up his time as a coach on the show after 23 seasons.

McEntire's also got fierce competition in Shelton's wife Stefani, who's returning as a coach for the seventh time. "I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there," said McEntire. "Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that."

While McEntire is no stranger to the show — she served as a mega mentor on The Voice this season — the star said she still has plenty of catching up to do.

The season 23 finale will air Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.