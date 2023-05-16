Dolly Parton, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas to Make Special Appearances on 'The Voice' Season Finale

The season 23 finale will feature a star-studded lineup to celebrate Blake Shelton's final episode

By
Published on May 16, 2023 06:28 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Gwen Stefani attends the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Nick Jonas attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration at SoFi Stadium on August 07, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Marcus Ingram/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Voice's season 23 finale is not only shaping up to be a nail-biting event — but also a star-studded one!

As fans wait to see who is crowned as this season's champion on Tuesday, they will also see several familiar faces return to the stage to celebrate Blake Shelton's final episode.

Starting off the lineup of special appearances is Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Adam Levine, who all previously coached alongside Shelton on the show.

More special appearances by past coaches include, Gwen Stefani, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton, who was previously a mentor.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Adam Levine attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pharrell Williams attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Adam Levine, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and Pharrell Williams. Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Meanwhile, Maroon 5, CeeLo Green, Toosii, and Diplo and Lily Rose will take the stage for special performances during the finale. Lewis Capaldi and Alex Newell will perform on Monday's episode.

Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Shelton will perform with their final artists. Safe contestants include Grace West and Noivas from Team Blake, D. Smooth from Team Kelly, Gina Miles from Team Niall and Sorelle from Team Chance.

Maroon 5 will make its debut performance of new single "Middle Ground." Meanwhile, Capaldi will perform his hit "Wish You the Best."

Newell will sing "Independently Owned" from the Broadway musical Shucked, and Green will return for a surprise performance. Diplo and Rose will perform their new single "Sad in the Summer," while Toosii will perform "Favorite Song."

On Monday, The Voice announced its season 24 coaches — Stefani, Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend.

RELATED VIDEO: Reba McEntire to Join 'The Voice' as New Coach Following Blake Shelton's Exit After 23 Seasons

PEOPLE caught up with McEntire before the show and she opened up about joining the show.

"The country lane — I'm taking over for Blake so I'm gonna represent country music. [He's got] big boots. I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna really work hard to make him proud," said McEntire of Shelton, who is wrapping up his time as a coach on the show after 23 seasons.

McEntire's also got fierce competition in Shelton's wife Stefani, who's returning as a coach for the seventh time. "I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there," said McEntire. "Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that."

While McEntire is no stranger to the show — she served as a mega mentor on The Voice this season — the star said she still has plenty of catching up to do.

The season 23 finale will air Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsMHCEvRz_F/?hl=en. Miley Cyrus Jaded music video. Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Miley Cyrus Goes Topless in 'Jaded' Video — See Why Fans Think She References Past Songs About Liam Hemsworth
Thundercat
Thundercat Breaks Down Tame Impala Collab, Tour and 'Star Wars' Cameo: 'Life Has Come Full Circle' (Exclusive)
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Says 'Our Family Is Stronger' After Settling Lisa Marie Case with Riley Keough (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Reach Settlement in Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'Everyone Is Happy'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Worried 'The Voice' Wouldn't 'Have Me Back' After His Exit (Exclusive)
Leah Marlene
Leah Marlene Is in Love, and It Just Might 'Feel Like' Heaven: 'I Am in Such a Beautiful Time' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Leave Recording Studio in Greenwich Village Together
reba mcentire
Reba McEntire Will Bring 'Razzle Dazzle' to Beat Gwen Stefani, Fill Blake Shelton's 'Big Boots' on 'The Voice'
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker Says 'Forever Isn't Long Enough' on Courthouse Wedding Anniversary with Kourtney Kardashian
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage After 30 Minutes at LA Show Due to Low Energy Crowd: 'We Work Way Too Hard'
ariana grande
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Post with Husband Dalton Gomez on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love Him So'
Rita Ora, Taika Waitit
Rita Ora Details How She Planned 'Private' Wedding to Taika Waititi in Just '2 to 3 Days': 'It Was Perfect'
Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham dating rumors
Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Get Cozy at Eras Tour in Keith Urban's TikTok amid Dating Rumors
Katy Perry on Choosing Elastagirl as Her Disney Night Costume on American Idol
Katy Perry Channels 'Super Mom' in Elastigirl Costume for 'American Idol''s Disney Night on Mother's Day
reba mcentire
Reba McEntire to Join 'The Voice' as New Coach Following Blake Shelton's Exit After 23 Seasons