Dolly Parton and Sia Release New Duet 'Here I Am' — Listen to the Inspirational Song

Dolly Parton and Sia have something new in common — besides their music success and love of wigs, of course.

The two chart-topping singers have joined forces for the inspirational duet “Here I Am,” which dropped late Thursday night.

“Here I am, I’m reaching out to give you love that you’re without, I can help you find what you’ve been searching for,” they sing in the song’s chorus, backed by a gospel choir. “Here I am, come to me, take my hand because I believe, I can give you all the love you need and more.”

Produced by 4 Non Blondes alum Linda Perry (Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” Pink’s “Get This Party Started”), the song was written by Parton and originally released on her 1971 Coat of Many Colors film soundtrack.

Sia joined Parton on the newly recorded version of the song, this time for the soundtrack to Netflix’s upcoming film Dumplin’ — which is expected out later this year.

Based on the novel by Julie Murphy, Dumplin’ follows the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who is inspired by Parton’s music. The film stars Jennifer Aniston and Patti Cake$‘ star Danielle Macdonald.

Parton recorded new collaborations of some of her most popular songs for the soundtrack, with stars like Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss and Rhonda Vincent. She and Perry — who wrote the film’s score — also co-wrote six original new compositions for the LP, out Nov. 30.