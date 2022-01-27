Dolly Parton Reveals How She Keeps Her Marriage 'Spicy': 'I Like to Dress Up for Carl'

Dolly Parton is sharing how she keeps her 55-year marriage to Carl Thomas Dean fresh!

"I like to dress up for Carl," the country star — who married Dean on May 30, 1966 — told E! News' Daily Pop Wednesday. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.' "

She added, "Nobody wants to make out with a slouch!"

"It's important to me that I look as good as I can," the "9 to 5" singer shared. "I think it kind of helps keep things spicy."

Parton, 76, also looked back on her 1978 Playboy cover, which she said Dean "always loved." She revamped the bunny-eared outfit for his 79th birthday in July.

"I thought, 'Well, I'll just go surprise my husband and just cook breakfast for him in my bunny suit,' " said Parton. "He got a kick out of it, and evidently a few other people did, too!"

She also went on to share that not all of their moments are sultry.

"Every once in a while I see Carl leaned back, snoring in his La-Z-Boy chair and I think, 'Where is Jolene when I need her?' " she joked, referencing her hit song about a woman of the same name who she was afraid would steal her beau. "Come on, you can have him now!"

Confirming "Jolene" is based on a real woman, Parton continued, "I can't say her real name. I saw her a few years back and she was broad as a barn, so I didn't feel so threatened anymore after seeing her. I thought, 'There's my revenge!' "

Earlier this week, Parton told PEOPLE she and Dean are also partners in the kitchen.

While she said she enjoys a quiet kitchen, she shared that Dean is always welcome to join her.

"I like it when he comes. A lot of times he'll sit and watch me, or he'll talk," she said. "He's a pretty good cook. Not a gourmet cook, but I tour so much he's always, through the years, had to fix things for himself. So he knows how to do that, but he loves my cooking."

The couple has established an agreement: She does the cooking, and he does the cleaning.