Dolly Parton Just Responded to Lil Nas X's Request to Join Him for 'Old Town Road' Remix

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Mason Ramsey said it best: in the year 2043 Lil Nas X will probably still be making “Old Town Road” remixes.

But fans aren’t complaining — and neither is Dolly Parton, who just saddled up and epically replied to the rapper’s request to join him for another version of the chart-topping song.

On Monday, Lil Nas X, 20, tweeted at fans, “Y’all think I can get Dolly Parton and [rapper] Megan Thee Stallion on an old town road remix?”

And on Wednesday, the iconic American country singer, 73, responded to Lil Nas X with a new version of the “Old Town Road” album cover, featuring Parton as a bright pink stallion with blonde hair.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Wants Mariah Carey to Collaborate with Him on a Remix of ‘Old Town Road’

The “Panini” singer couldn’t contain his excitement, sharing Parton’s tweet and writing, “YEE YEE GANG!

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom

“

Parton’s response comes just a few days after Lil Nas X also asked Mariah Carey to join him, and she also responded to the rapper on social media.

Seemingly hinting that she’d be down to collaborate, Carey, 49, posted a photograph of herself wearing a cowboy hat on Twitter. “One Sweet Town Road!” she captioned the post.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Performs ‘Old Town Road’ for Viral Ohio Elementary Schoolers: ‘Love These Moments!’

Lil Nas X quickly responded to her confirmation tweeting, “LETS GOOOO

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom

,” while sharing her response with his followers.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus just hit 14 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their original remix of the track.

Cyrus, 57, hopped on the song after the viral hit was removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart because it apparently didn’t “embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”