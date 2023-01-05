Icons Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More to Release New Single for '80 for Brady'

Have you ever seen this many female icons in one project?

On Thursday, Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry announced the release of their new single "Gonna Be You" for the upcoming film 80 for Brady.

The song, written by Diane Warren, is set for release on Jan. 20.

"When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for '80 for Brady,' I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship," Warren, 66, said in a press release. "Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!"

Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry. Frazer Harrison/Getty, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

She continued, "Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!"

Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda and Sally Field star in 80 for Brady, an upcoming film "inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play."

Diane Warren. Mike Coppola/Getty

Fonda recently spoke to PEOPLE about the movie, admitting she's more of a "baseball gal" than a football fan, and sharing that she was impressed by Brady himself. "He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?" she said.

Tomlin, meanwhile, said Brady felt "like he was my son" in a way: "He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I'm going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year. He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son."

In a behind the scenes sneak peek — which dropped in December — the football star opened up about what it was like working with his leading ladies.

"To work with them, it's really a once in a lifetime opportunity," Brady, 45, said in the behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie. "They are really the GOATS in what they do. I know people are gonna love it."

80 for Brady hits theaters Feb. 3.