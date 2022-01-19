In honor of Dolly Parton's 76th birthday, look back at some of her best music covers, including The Beatles' "Help!" and “Great Balls of Fire”

10 Times Dolly Parton Covered Someone Else's Song and Completely Made It Her Own

Dolly Parton is a music icon.

In addition to wowing audiences with her impressive vocals and upbeat performances, the 76-year-old singer has penned some of the music industry's greatest love songs over the years.

While many stars have gone on to cover her big hits — including Whitney Houston's memorable rendition of "I Will Always Love You" and Miley Cyrus' stripped-down version of "Jolene" — Parton has performed some incredible music covers herself.

From her country version of "Great Balls of Fire" to her mesmerizing rendition of The Beatles' "Help!," Parton always manages to make a song completely her own when she covers it.

In honor of the legendary singer's birthday on Jan. 19, take a look back at some of her best covers over the years.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves

For her 1996 album Treasures, Parton covered a number of songs from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Of course, one of her most notable covers was her dance remix of "Walking on Sunshine" which she released as the third single for the album.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "The Story" by Brandi Carlile

In honor of the 10th anniversary of her album The Story, Brandi Carlile enlisted a handful of artists to cover her songs. She was especially excited to have Parton sing the album's title track.

"Every gratuitous and show-offy note that I hit in that song, Dolly hits it initially and then takes it higher," Carlile told PEOPLE in 2017. "She just completely takes me to school."

Dolly Parton's Cover of "Does He Love You" by Reba McEntire

In October 2021, Reba McEntire released her first remix album, Revived Remixed Revisited, which reimagined some of her greatest hits over the years. For the remixed version of her 1993 song, "Does He Love You," McEntire enlisted fellow country music legend Parton to sing with her.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "Great Balls of Fire" by Jerry Lee Lewis

In 1979, Parton released her 21st solo studio album titled Great Balls of Fire. On the album, she covered "Great Balls of Fire," which was originally performed by Jerry Lee Lewis in 1957.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "Help!" by The Beatles

On her Great Balls of Fire album, Parton also covered The Beatles' hit 1965 song "Help!," giving it a bluegrass flair.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" by Jackie DeShannon

For her 1993 album Slow Dancing with the Moon, Parton performed a gospel-inspired version of "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" by Jackie DeShannon.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Neil Sedaka

On The Dolly Show in 1976, Parton performed "Love Will Keep Us Together" written by Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield. The song was first recorded by Sedaka in 1973, but made popular by Captain & Tennille, who covered it in 1975.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin

For her 2002 album Halos & Horns, Parton covered Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven." The album received critical acclaim and was nominated for best country album at the Grammys in 2003.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "If" by Bread

For her Halos & Horns album, Parton also gave a soulful rendition of "If" by rock band Bread.

Dolly Parton's Cover of "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson