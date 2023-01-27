The Kid LAROI's New Music Video Love Interest Is a Doll — and She's on Instagram

The musician's love interest in "Love Again" may not be real, but their love certainly seems to be

By
Published on January 27, 2023 05:15 PM
The Kid LAROI's latest music video
Photo: The Kid LAROI/youtube

The Kid LAROI has eyes for someone new, and she isn't just about material things. She literally is a material thing.

LondonD0LL, the love interest in LAROI's latest music video for "Love Again," is on social media. And yes, as her handle implies, she's an actual doll.

The 19-year-old musician stars alongside a lifeless figure in the song's new visual, and has already helped earn the doll an impressive 11,000 followers on Instagram since it was released. Fans noticed earlier in the week that the account was the only one that LAROI followed on the platform. And while he no longer follows her as of Friday afternoon, their love story is forever documented in the new visual.

Online, Londond0ll shared a handful of behind-the-scenes images from the video shoot, including a few of her snuggling up with LAROI. She also posted a selfie or two over the last week. But in the video, it was all business as usual.

The song itself follows a toxic relationship, and in the clip, LAROI and his co-star get intimate on the beach, get into contentious arguments, and even rekindle their love when all else fails. It's a love story in the truest sense, and it's one full of heart (although the leading lady does not have one).

"Can we find love again?/ Is this time the end?/ Tell me, how many more tears will drop til you hit me with 'Can we talk?'/ And try love again," LAROI sings in the chorus of the acoustic ditty.

"Love Again" serves as the latest single off LAROI's upcoming debut album, The First Time, which is due out in 2023. It follows the release of track "I Can't Go Back to the Way It Was," which is set to be an intro song.

And while the star took some much-needed time to himself in 2022 after a breakthrough 2021, he still managed to make headlines — specifically when he brought out The Wiggles during the final date of his End of the World Tour in Melbourne.

During the performance, the Australian singer united with the Australian children's music icons for a stacked set of "Hot Potato," "Fruit Salad" and "Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car." The Wiggles also shared several photos with LAROI to Instagram — such as a group photo where he's holding a blue version of the group's signature long-sleeve t-shirts.

According to a video posted to The Wiggles' Instagram, the band even altered the "Big Red Car" lyrics to incorporate LAROI's name. "Kid LAROI is doing the driving / Singing, 'Scooby-doo-wah!' / LAROI is doing the driving / Of the Big Red Car!" sang the group onstage.

"The crowd didn't know we were coming out," Group member Tsehay Hawkins told Alternative Press after the gig. "So the fact that everyone knew every lyric was super cool. But also, it was like his inner child had come out. We were onstage, he was jumping around the stage. [The audience] came to watch LAROI. They were just as excited to see the Wiggles as they were to watch him."

