Doja Cat Pauses Show for Nearly 5 Minutes to Help Fan in Need: 'We Can't Have That Happening'

Doja Cat became the latest star to make a point of stopping a performance to check on an ailing fan over the weekend, pausing her Lollapalooza Argentina set for nearly five minutes as she helped an audience member get help.

The "Kiss Me More" singer, 26, was performing her song "Options" at Buenos Aires' Hippodrome de San Isidro on Saturday when something in the audience caught her eye and she yelled for the music to be cut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wait, wait, wait! Somebody needs help over there," she told the large crowd. "Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help? I love you guys, I really do, but we can't have that happening."

Doja, who is nominated for eight Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, asked the group of fans who had gotten her attention in the first place to send her a hand signal when the situation had resolved itself, and insisted she would not continue her performance until it had.

"I'm sorry, I can't keep going if things aren't good," she said. "I want to ask you guys a question. Does it matter that everybody here gets home safe? Right? Make noise if everybody who needs to get home safe needs to get home safe. Then you're on my side, right? That's all that matters."

As the crowd cheered, she continued: "Did you guys enjoy the show? Listen, you guys. It's nobody's fault. This stuff happens, it's a lot of people…. People get crushed. It's a lot… This kind of stuff, it happens, so don't get sad or upset, I'll be back. I will. I will, I promise."

Eventually the star seemed to get the signal she needed that things were okay, and she immediately re-started her performance, diving into her hit "Say So."

The incident comes months after 10 concertgoers were killed following a crowd surge during Travis Scott's set at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5.

Doja Cat performs onstage during Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. Doja Cat | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In the months since, there has been a renewed focus on concert crowd safety, and stars like Billie Eilish and John Mayer have stopped performances to ensure the safety of audience members.

Eilish paused a show in Atlanta last month to help a fan get access to an inhaler, while Mayer stopped his set at the Hollywood Palladium to allow medics access to a fan who appeared to have fainted.