"I don't think the song was for me. It was quite hard to write to," Doja Cat said of being asked to do a verse for Billie Eilish's "Bellyache"

Doja Cat Says She Was Almost on Billie Eilish's 'Bellyache,' But 'Couldn't Think of Anything to Write'

A Billie Eilish and Doja Cat collab almost happened.

The 26-year-old "Say So" singer revealed that she could have been featured on Eilish's song "Bellyache."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a January cover story with Rolling Stone, published Thursday, Doja Cat recalled the 19-year-old artist asking her to do a verse for the 2017 single.

"I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it," Doja Cat told the publication. However, she continued, "I just couldn't think of anything to write."

She called the setback a "writers-block moment," adding, "...And I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, 'Good for her. That's awesome.' "

Looking back, Doja Cat said, "I don't think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to."

Also in the interview, she addressed her work with songwriter and producer Dr. Luke and said she no longer feels the "need" to collaborate with him, years after Kesha accused Dr. Luke of drugging and raping her, an allegation he has denied.

"It's whatever. I don't think I need to work with him again. I don't think I need to work with him in the future. I know that," she said, adding, "I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, served as co-writer for some of Doja's biggest hits, including "Kiss Me More," "Best Friend" and "Say So."

Doja Cat seemingly questioned whether Dr. Luke should be credited on some of her songs and said, "There's s--- that he's credited for, where I'm like, 'Hmm, I don't know, I don't know if you did anything on that.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Doja Cat is Out of this World, Even the Stars 'Say So' | Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Later, however, the star clarified her remarks with Rolling Stone and said she had "no firsthand knowledge" of any songs that had been credited incorrectly.

"When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn't deserve to," she said. "I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don't want to participate in the rumor mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don't want to imply anything else."