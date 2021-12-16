Dr. Luke co-wrote some of Doja Cat's biggest hits, including "Say So" and "Kiss Me More"

Doja Cat Says She Likely Won't Work with Dr. Luke Again: 'I Don't Think I Need To'

Doja Cat is speaking out on her musical partnership with Dr. Luke — one that she says is likely over.

The "Kiss Me More" singer, 26, addressed her work with the songwriter and producer in a cover story interview with Rolling Stone, and said she no longer feels the "need" to collaborate with him, years after Kesha accused Dr. Luke of drugging and raping her, an allegation he has denied.

"It's whatever. I don't think I need to work with him again. I don't think I need to work with him in the future. I know that," she said, quipping, "I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him."

Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) is responsible for co-writing some of Doja's biggest hits, including "Kiss Me More," "Best Friend," and her breakthrough hit "Say So."

When asked whether she would continue to work with him in the future, Doja (neé Amala Dlamini) initially demurred, telling Rolling Stone she did not "feel really comfortable answering."

"I haven't worked with him in a very long time," she said. "A lot of those songs were… There's s— that he's credited for, where I'm like, 'Hmm, I don't know, I don't know if you did anything on that.'"

When pressed to reveal which songs the Grammy nominee felt Luke, 48, did not deserve credit on, she said it "doesn't matter," and doubled down on the claim that "he's gotten some credit for s—."

Later, however, the star followed up with Rolling Stone to offer clarity on her comments and said she had "no firsthand knowledge" of any songs that had been credited incorrectly.

"When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn't deserve to," she said. "I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don't want to participate in the rumor mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don't want to imply anything else."

A rep for Luke did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but told Rolling Stone that the producer was "very proud" of Doja and the work they'd done together.

The producer — who has co-written hits like Pink's "Who Knew" and Avril Lavigne's "Girlfriend" — has been embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha since 2014, when the "Tik Tok" singer filed a lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping her.

Luke has denied the claims, though Kesha won a legal victory in July after a judge ruled that Luke must prove "actual malice" on Kesha's part in order to win his own defamation lawsuit against her in trial, and that the singer would be able to seek damages and attorney's fees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ruling came after Kesha's counsel asked the court's permission to assert a new counterclaim and cited an anti-SLAPP law that was passed last year to protect free speech from frivolous lawsuits.

Since the judge previously ruled that that Dr. Luke is not a public figure, Kesha's attorneys argued Dr. Luke — as a private figure — must demonstrate that Kesha "had knowledge of falsity or recklessly disregarded the truth" when she alleged that she had been drugged and raped by the music producer, THR reported.

An attorney for Dr. Luke told PEOPLE at the time that the court hearing "was only about a technical legal issue," the burden of proof at trial, and that at trial, Luke would "prove to the jury, as he has always maintained, that Kesha spread a vicious lie to get out of her contracts."

"Kesha refuses to make any claim against Luke that she would have the burden of proof on – because she knows she would lose and that she is lying," the attorney said.