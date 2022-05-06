Doja Cat Releases New Song 'Vegas,' Inspired by 'Hound Dog,' from Upcoming Elvis Biopic
Doja Cat is adding to the excitement for the upcoming Elvis movie.
On Thursday, the "Say So" singer released a new track called "Vegas," which will be featured on the movie's soundtrack.
Fans will recognize the use of Elvis Presley's classic cover "Hound Dog" in the track, though it instead samples blues singer Big Mama Thornton's original rendition of the song, which Doja Cat mixes with her signature rap style.
"You ain't nothing but a / Dog? Player, I get it / Fraud? Player, I get it / I understand, I understand / You ain't the man, you ain't a man," Doja raps, intermixed with Thornton's vocals.
The song, which was first previewed to fans during Doja's performance at Coachella, will be featured in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, set to premiere on June 24.
"Vegas" is the first song released by the singer since her June 2021 hit album Planet Her. On the album, the singer and rapper featured different sounds from rap to bubblegum pop, as well as trap pop ("Kiss Me More," "Need to Know"), R&B ("You Right") and Afrobeats ("Woman").
Marking her third studio album, Planet Her featured stars like The Weeknd, SZA, and Ariana Grande. The album was nominated for a number of Grammy Awards, and Doja and SZA took home the best pop duo/group performance Grammy for "Kiss Me More."
Elvis stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker and features Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
The soundtrack will also feature Kacey Musgraves covering another Elvis classic, "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You."
Most recently, at the Met Gala, Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the late music icon, accompanied the cast and director Luhrmann to fashion's biggest night.
During a chat with La La Anthony on the red carpet, as seen on Vogue's livestream, Priscilla, 76, said she "loves" the film and added, "I think it's a movie for everyone."
"Even the people who've heard stories about Elvis before, they're gonna learn something," she said.
Elvis premieres June 24 in theaters and 45 days later on HBO Max.