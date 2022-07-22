Doja Cat Pays Tribute to Late Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh: 'Incredible Talent'

"Was a true honor getting to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to 'Vegas,'" the singer wrote on Instagram Friday

Doja Cat is paying tribute to her late Elvis collaborator Shonka Dukureh.

The "Woman" singer, 26, shared a photo with Dukureh, who was found dead in her Nashville home on Thursday at age 44, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann and costar Yola to her Instagram Story early Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rest In Peace Shonka — an incredible talent taken from us too soon," Doja Cat wrote.

"Was a true honor getting to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to 'Vegas.' Her amazing performance in Elvis amongst her other artistry will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones."

Doja Cat posting a tribute to the late Shonka Dukureh Credit: Doja Cat/instagram

Dukureh, who appeared in the biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, was also featured on the movie's soundtrack. She recorded Thornton's hit "Hound Dog" for the film, and her version was sampled in Doja Cat's song "Vegas."

Doja Cat included Dukureh in the "Vegas" music video, and even brought her onstage at Coachella in April for a live performance.

"Somebody asked, 'Are you nervous? It's like 70,000 people out there,'" Dukureh told WPLN of her Coachella moment. "I said, 'I have come too far now to be nervous because it's showtime now! I can't turn around!'"

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of the Nashville apartment she shared with her two young kids.

ELVIS Copyright: No Data Photo Credit: Kane Skennar Caption: SHONKA DUKUREH as Big Mama Thornton in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Shonka Dukureh | Credit: Kane Skennar/Warner Bros.

One of her children found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor's apartment. The neighbor called 911 at 9:27 a.m.

No foul play is suspected, according to the news release, though authorities are awaiting autopsy results from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office for an official cause of death, Nashville Metropolitan PD tells PEOPLE.

A celebrated gospel singer in the Nashville area, Dukureh's career as an actress was just beginning. Though she had a passion for the arts, her first love was being a teacher.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, Dukureh told local Nashville news outlet WPLN that many of her students reached out after seeing her in Elvis.