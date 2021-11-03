Doja Cat Says She Is 'Totally Blown Away' by Fan Support and Offers Insider Access to Planet Her

All hail Planet Her!

Doja Cat released her third studio album titled Planet Her in June and the singer says she is "blown away" by the way it was received. Now, thanks to her collaboration with LIFEWTR, the "Woman" singer tells PEOPLE she's returning the favor.

"I wanted to do something to thank my fans for their dedication and support since the very beginning of my career," Doja, 26, says. "Over the past few months especially, I've been totally blown away by how my fans have received Planet Her since it dropped this summer."

doja cat LIFEWTR x Doja Cat Mural

Through the partnership, Doja fans will have the opportunity to access VIP tickets during her upcoming 2022 tour, Planet Her apparel, autographed CDs, her new line of BH Cosmetics makeup and her line of Bliss lights — something she calls "a token of appreciation."

As of Wednesday, fans will have one week to enter for a chance to win one of these prizes by finding the Get Into My Drip augmented reality filter on Doja or LIFEWTR's Instagram pages.

Fans can then take a selfie, follow and tag @LIFEWTR and @DojaCat, and tag #GetIntoMyDrip #Sweepstakes.

Following the announcement of the partnership, Thursday will mark the beginning of a one-day mural challenge from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST. Through this challenge, fans in Los Angeles can follow exclusive clues dropped by the songstress to locate it throughout the city — and if found, fans will unlock exclusive prizes by scanning the QR code on the mural. Fans who visit the mural will also have early access to Doja's limited edition LIFEWTR water bottle which will make its debut in the upcoming music video for her smash hit "Get Into It (Yuh)."

As the end of the year and the holidays approach, the singer is set to head on iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour from Nov. 30 to Dec. 19 in major cities across the United States. Aside from her tour, she says she will also hopefully "squeeze out a couple more really cool visual moments," for her music videos.

Though the singer says she's "always working," including throughout the holiday season — she admits that she "wouldn't choose any other career."

And though most of the season is work-heavy, there's one thing she loves about the holidays — getting to decorate.

Doja Cat

"I definitely decorate and I like to be festive and things like that. That's something I'm really into. I think I'm looking forward to just decorating and making it a moment at home for when I am here," she says.