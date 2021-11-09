Doja Cat's Music Successes Were 'Destiny All Along,' According to a Celeb Astrologer

Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly takes a closer look at the "Say So" singer's star chart to find out more about her galactic Libra energy and the "signature fated flavor" of being an eclipse baby

It may seem like Doja Cat catapulted to fame with a recent onslaught of infectious pop hits, but her success may have been written in the stars. As celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly points out out in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, "a person like her doesn't usually come out of nowhere; perhaps it was destiny all along."

The Los Angeles-born singer is a Libra Sun, Libra Rising and Virgo Moon, and while looking at her birth chart, Kelly is ready to declare her an icon: "Do I have the ordained ability to proclaim icon status? I do." Doja, 26, has a chart that includes a Sun North Node Conjunction and the moon as at a late degree of Virgo, meaning she was born just a few days away from a total solar eclipse, "making her an eclipse baby."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Global Citizen Live, Paris - Doja Cat Doja Cat | Credit: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

According to Kelly, eclipses are very special and foster dramatic personalities in those lucky enough to be born during the astronomical events. "They activate the North and South Nodes of Destiny and during these lunations, everything is extremely extreme," she explains. "It's not that everything feels more dramatic, everything is more dramatic."

Eclipses are known to contain events that are fated, which means channeling energy into fame was "certainly in the stars" for her. "If you happen to be born during this lunation, well then, your life is going to have that signature fated flavor," Kelly adds.

Doja has a knack for galactic aesthetics that can be seen in both her music videos and live performances, which Kelly cites as a possible extension of her 12th House powers. "12th House is the last domain in the birth chart - think of it as the final frontier," she says. "It's this ethereal, luminal space between worlds."

Kelly goes so far as to theorize that the "Say So" hitmaker's visual feasts may be the result of "collaborating with creative extraterrestrials." She adds that her cosmic costumes may not be costumes at all. "If you think her music is oddly infectious, maybe it's because she's been awarded keys to the universe," she continues. "With that, she's able to beam into the subconscious of every living organism on this side of the Milky Way."

The thriving pop star released her third studio album Planet Her in June, which has already spawned three Top 20 singles. Lucky for her, the stars make it clear that her chart domination shows no sign of letting up. In fact, Kelly expects that fans will get to see a new side of the "Kiss Me More" artist in the next year.

"Jupiter, the planet of expansion, abundance and exploration, will be heading into her 5th House of creativity, passion and artistic expression at the very beginning of 2022," she predicts. "Jupiter will remain in this domain for the first half of next year, marking an incredible time of innovation for this dynamic Libra."

PEOPLE ANNOUNCES PREMIERE OF “CELEBRITY ASTROLOGY INVESTIGATION,” A NEW WEEKLY VIDEO SERIES HOSTED BY ALIZA KELLY

Jupiter will create an opposition to her 24 Degree Virgo Moon, the moon representing our emotional inner world, in April of 2022, so Kelly believes we're going to receive a very intimate, very vulnerable peek into Doja Cat's internal life. "Will she release a heartfelt ballad? A captivating memoir? The elixir to immortality bestowed upon her by the gentle souls of Planet Her," she questions. "We'll have to wait and see, but one thing's for sure: Doja Cat's star is rising and we absolutely love to see it."

Tune in to Celebrity Astrology Investigation on PEOPLE's digital and social platforms YouTube channel and the free streamer PeopleTV, with new 10- to 15- minute episodes dropping each Tuesday.