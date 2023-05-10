Doja Cat Fans Upset After She Called Her Latest Two Albums Cash Grabs — and Says They 'Fell for It'

"This is kinda odd to say to people who have genuinely supported her but what do I know," wrote one Twitter user

If Doja Cat doesn't like her own music, why shouldn't she say so?

The "Woman" performer struck a nerve with her fans on Tuesday after taking to Twitter and claiming her latest two albums — which spawned her breakthrough hit "Say So" and the Grammy-winning "Kiss Me More" with SZA — were merely created so she could make money.

"planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it," tweeted Doja Cat, 27. "now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop."

While the musician's debut album Amala largely flew under the radar, Hot Pink featured "Say So" and other multi-platinum singles including "Juicy" with Tyga, "Like That" and "Streets." Beyond "Kiss Me More," Planet Her also spawned the multi-platinum hits "You Right" with the Weeknd, "Need to Know," "Woman" and "Get Into It (Yuh)."

Following Doja Cat's tweet about the albums, many fans expressed disappointment toward her for speaking negatively about music they genuinely enjoy. "This is kinda odd to say to people who have genuinely supported her but what do I know," wrote one Twitter user.

"i really love her but to totally degrade your past work feels very wrong. these albums CREATED your fan base," tweeted another listener. "as an artist you should at least be half proud of albums that have shaped your entire career but that's just me."

"doja cat is allowed to make or do whatever she chooses but this just seems like a slap in the face to people who liked her music," someone else wrote on the social media platform.

"they were good albums actually," one fan simply stated.

Doja Cat at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Another Twitter user pointed out that "Say So" initially found success through a viral TikTok dance created by user Haley Sharpe and expressed that it's unfair to her to talk down on the work that helped build her audience.

"Feel sorry for the girl that made you famous on TikTok and basically built your whole career, if it wasn't authentic music you were creating," they wrote. "Please give your GRAMMY to the people that weren't making cash-grab music."

On the other hand, some fans came to Doja Cat's defense. "idk why y'all are mad at her !! it's her work. If she doesn't like it anymore or didn't at all, then it shouldn't be something we argue with her about," said one Twitter user.

"i really can't be mad at her for feeling like this even though i disagree. this is what living in a profit-first culture does to its artists. everything you make, even if it's truly innovative, starts to feel hollow and corporate," wrote another fan.

Someone else noted the performer's lighthearted, joke-filled personality and urged fans to take her comments with a grain of salt. "the people taking this so serious do not know who doja cat is," they stated.

Doja Cat has recently been teasing her next album, and she revealed on Tuesday that it'll be titled First of All. It seems like the upcoming record will be a departure from the pop and hip-hop sounds she's become known for, though she's consistently made jokes misleading fans about what's to come.

She previously said the album was called Hellmouth and has jokingly claimed it'll be constructed of either "rap," "rock/spoken word," "french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass," country, "pop" or "classical" sounds.

