"That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward," Doja Cat said in a statement

Doja Cat Denies Taking Part in 'Racist Conversations' Online: 'I'm Very Proud of Where I Come From'

Doja Cat is addressing accusations of racism that have been circulating online.

The rapper, 24, issued a statement on Sunday after critics accused her of associating with alt-right internet users and called her out for using a racist slur in the title of a resurfaced 2015 song.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter," Doja Cat (née Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini) wrote on her Instagram. "I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended."

She continued, "I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from."

Image zoom Doja Cat

Though Doja Cat denied taking part in racist conversations online, she did take responsibility for recording a song that features a derogatory term used to mock victims of police brutality as its title.

"As for the old song that's resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience," she wrote in her statement. "It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music."

Doja Cat added that she now understands her "influence and impact" and vowed to take her future actions "very seriously."

"I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you," she wrote. "That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you."

While Doja Cat denied participating in "racist conversations" in her statement, some social media users pointed out that the "Say So" hitmaker had previously admitted to "making offensive jokes" in online chat rooms during a December interview with Paper magazine.

"People would pick on me and use horrible, horrible language, just the worst, and I just didn't understand why people were so crazy on there," Doja Cat said in the article. "So I became the person who would make offensive jokes and do things sort of out of the box."

Doja Cat also addressed some of her critics in the interview, saying, "It's me being a punk. I love being a punk to people who take things way too seriously."