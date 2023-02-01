Doja Cat Defends Britney Spears After 'Disrespectful' Comments Comparing Their Shaved Heads

Doja Cat is sticking up for Britney Spears — "day to night to morning."

During a cover story interview with Variety, the "Need to Know" singer addressed the debate that sparked on the internet when she shaved her hair and eyebrows off. At the time, social media users were even making comparisons to Britney Spears' 2007 moment — and Doja Cat wasn't standing for it.

"It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life," the Planet Her songstress, 27, told the outlet.

She added, "Every time I see a comment like that, I can't compute what's happening, other than it's just an awful thing."

Doja Cat. Greg Swales for Variety

Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, also opened up about her decision to shave her hair and said that at the time, she felt like she needed to make a change.

"When I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, 'Get this s— off of me,' because I needed to change something," she said. "I wasn't working out and wasn't really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, 'I need to do something,' so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don't have a wig that's glued to my forehead."

"I've been doing wigs for years," she continued. "I haven't gotten used to it. You wake up in the morning and it's in your mouth and in your eyes — it doesn't feel good. It's stressful if you want to work out, and then it slides off your head while you're in a public gym. So now you have another responsibility other than taking care of your body. So, yeah, it's the best choice I've ever made, and I've never felt more beautiful."

Days after she shaved off her hair and eyebrows, the Grammy winner clapped back at the critics.

"I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i've had a No. 1 and i went platinum," she started the tweet. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f-—able for you ... Go f—yourselves."

Elsewhere in the interview, she detailed her experience with online trolls — admitting that she gets a kick out of confronting her haters.

"A lot of people think I'm not good at handling trolls because I respond to them. But that's the art of it: I love to go to f—ing war with trolls," she said. "That's just what I've grown up with; I've been on the internet for 1,000 f—ing years and it's just part of me: that I need to respond. People think, 'Oh, if you're defending yourself, you're weak.' "

"But I always rest on 'Everyone can suck my d— from the back,' " she added. "If somebody wants to fight me on the internet, I will gladly join in, balls to the wall. It's fun for me. I'm a very messy bitch."