Doja Cat said she had a "four-day symptom freak out" but has since recovered from the coronavirus

Doja Cat Contracted COVID-19 Months After She Said She Wasn't 'Scared' of the Virus

Doja Cat is opening up about her experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) months after she publicly mocked those concerned about the pandemic.

On Friday, the "Say So" artist, who was born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, revealed she had contracted the virus during an interview on Capital XTRA, sharing that she has since recovered after previously saying that she wasn't "scared" of it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it," she explained.

The singer, 24, shared that she is feeling "okay" now after having a "four-day symptom freak out."

Doja Cat's announcement comes after she spoke out on Instagram Live about the pandemic in March, claiming that she wasn't "scared" of COVID-19 and that the virus was only a "flu."

"I'm gonna get corona and then I'm gonna get a Corona, cause I don't give a f—k about corona, bitch. It's a flu!" she said at the time.

Image zoom Doja Cat

She made headlines again in May after critics called her out for using a racist slur in the title of a resurfaced 2015 song.

"I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter," Doja Cat wrote on her Instagram. "I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended."

The star added, "I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from."