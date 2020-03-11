Rapper Doja Cat Claps Back at Accusations That Her Complexion Was Lightened in New Photo

Image zoom Doja Cat Ethan Miller/Getty

Rapper Doja Cat is clapping back after fans commented on her appearance in a new photo.

The musician, who is featured in YouTube’s newest #WCE (Woman Crush Everyday) playlist, proudly posted the cover photo of the playlist to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, thanking YouTube for the honor. In the image, Doja Cat poses in a pink headset and lacy bra top.

In comments on the YouTube playlist, fans wrote that the rapper’s complexion appeared to have been lightened in the photo.

“Doja please don’t let them white wash you,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Oh dang why’d they make her white lol.”

In a video on her Instagram Story, Doja Cat (née Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini) filmed herself scrolling through the comments while hitting back at their accusations.

“Hey, so if you’re stupid as f— you probably left a comment under this picture talking about this,” the 24-year-old said. “Hey, how about I’m half white, not entirely black, my skin gets very light when I don’t tan. I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot. New f—ing subject, dumbasses.”

Image zoom Doja Cat/Instagram

Image zoom Doja Cat/Instagram

Image zoom Doja Cat/Instagram

RELATED: ‘Bitch I’m a Cow’ Is a Thing That Exists and the Internet Seems Really Happy About It

In a 2018 interview with Dazed, Doja Cat had spoken about her parents, South African actor Dumisani Dlamini and artist Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer.

“My mom was a painter and loves to sing behind closed doors. My father is a South African actor who danced in Broadway musicals for Lion King. I took a little bit of everything from both of them,” she shared.

RELATED: Normani and Megan Thee Stallion Enter Harley Quinn’s World with Birds of Prey Single

The rapper, who first rose to fame with her viral song “Mooo!” (featuring the catchy line “Bitch, I’m a cow”), has had a busy year. She recently released her second studio album, Hot Pink, in November, and also has a song featured on the soundtrack to the Margot Robbie-starring Birds of Prey.

“I picked up producing about three years ago, and I’ve been making beats and writing songs in my room since then,” she told Dazed in 2018. “I think I should take piano lessons and delve a little deeper into the more complex areas of producing. I just want to excel.”