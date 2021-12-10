Doja Cat Cancels Jingle Ball Appearances After Team Tests COVID Positive: 'I'm Extremely Disappointed'

"I love you guys so much and I'm so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon," Doja wrote on Twitter

Doja Cat will have to skip two of her scheduled Jingle Ball performances.

On Friday, the "Need to Know" songstress announced that she will no longer be appearing at Boston and New York City's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows after "a few members" of her team tested positive for COVID.

They "are now on quarantine," she wrote in a statement. "For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won't be able to perform at iHeartRadio's New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball."

She added, "I'm extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there. Much love to all my fans."

Doja Cat had performed at several holiday concerts over the past week, including at the Dallas and Los Angeles' stops of Jingle Ball and at the Bay Area's Poptopia.

"I love you guys so much and I'm so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon," she wrote, later adding, "I'm f—in pissed."

Soon after, Doja clapped back at a fan who implied that she was the one who infected her team members with COVID.

"Excuse me bitch? I'm mad at the fact that I can't perform," she wrote back. "Don't you ever put words in my mouth you f—ing demonic rat."

Doja Cat then went on Instagram Live to address the negative comments from fans and how she's "tired" of users with negative comments. She also played "Sick & Tired" by Nappy Roots.

"I'm so over this s—. I don't f— with a lot of y'all. But I do f— with a lot of y'all..." she said, before adding, "I'm just really f—ing over it at this point."

Doja then implied that she would allow her kids to use Twitter but if they come to her saying "this person just called me names," she'd respond, "That's your fault. Because you wanted to on the internet so bad. Get it together! I told you what the f— it was going to be. I told you what to expect."

"It's 2021. Everybody knows [the internet is ass] but it's not ass, it's kind of fun," she continued. "But at the same time, if s— is happening to you on the internet and you see it, it's your fault that you see it. You chose to go on there and look. People are so f—ing pathetic bro. I'm tired."

During her Los Angeles stop, she performed hits including "Say So," "Juicy," "Kiss Me More," "Tia Tamera" and "Need to Know." She also joined Lil Nas X on stage for their song "Scoop."

Doja caught COVID herself in July 2020, several weeks after mocking the virus saying she wasn't scared of it.

"I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it," she said during an interview on Capital XTRA. She shared at the time that she was feeling "OK" after having a "four-day freak out."

Before then, she had gone on Instagram Live to say, "I'm gonna get corona and then I'm gonna get a Corona, cause I don't give a f— about corona, bitch. It's a flu!"