Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp for Sharing Private DMs About His Costar Joseph Quinn

"The fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," Doja Cat said during a TikTok Live

On Thursday night, in a since-deleted TikTok Live, the "Woman" singer, 26, told fans how she really felt about the Stranger Things star exposing their DMs in which she asked for help connecting with Joseph Quinn.

"To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21," Doja said of the 17-year-old actor, saying that she was trying to be "super fair" in the situation, per Newsweek.

"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s---, you say dumb s---, you f--- up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're suppose to so you know not to do it in the future," she reasoned. "I did my share of f--- ups so I don't f--- up again."

"But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," the Grammy winner continued. "That's like borderline snake s---… that's like weasel s---."

"I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn't imagine he is," she continued. "Maybe he is?"

Doja's rant came one day after Schnapp posted a TikTok sharing their private conversation where the "Kiss Me More" singer asked the actor to help set her up with Quinn, 29, who plays newcomer Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things.

"Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?" Doja asked Schnapp through his Instagram DMs.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the hit show, responded by telling Doja to slide into Quinn's DMs on Twitter or Instagram, though she struggled to find them.

"idk his ig ior [sic] twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in," she wrote back.

Playing the part of wingman, Schnapp responded by sending her a link to his Instagram page, writing, "right here ma'am."

The "Vegas" singer made her crush on the British star known on Instagram in May, when she tweeted, "joseph quinn fine as s---."

Schnapp's since-deleted TikTok had racked up more than 4.2 million likes and 20.9 million views as of Thursday, with many fans taking to the comments to jokingly call out the actor for exposing Doja's ask, and agreeing with her thirst over Quinn.

"Do we blame her? NOOOPE," one user wrote, while another added, "OMG NOAH HAS NO MERCY."

While Quinn does have an Instagram account — which Doja now follows — it appears to be new, as his first post was on May 9 and nearly all of his content is Stranger Things-related.

The actor has quickly emerged as the season's breakout star thanks to his portrayal of Eddie, a heavy metal high schooler and Hellfire Club leader forced to go on the run after his inadvertent involvement in a classmate's mysterious death.

In one of his most prominent scenes, Quinn rocks out to the Metallica song "Master of Puppets" in epic fashion, a needle drop that has sent the song from 1986 up the charts.