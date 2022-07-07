“Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]," Doja Cat asked in an Instagram DM that Noah Schnapp made public on TikTok

Doja Cat Asks Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp to Help Set Her Up with His Costar Joseph Quinn

Like many who watched season 4 of Stranger Things, it seems Doja Cat walked away with a crush on actor Joseph Quinn — but unlike most viewers, she was able to recruit his costar Noah Schnapp as her wingman.

The "Vegas" singer, 26, had made her crush on the British star, 29, known on Instagram back in May, when she tweeted, "joseph quinn fine as s—."

But, according to a TikTok shared by Schnapp on Wednesday, she took it one step further, calling on the 17-year-old actor to help set her up with Quinn, who plays newcomer Eddie Munson in season 4.

"Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?" Doja asked Schnapp through his Instagram DMs.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, responded by telling the singer to slide into Quinn's DMs on Twitter or Instagram, though she struggled to find them.

"idk his ig ior twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in," she wrote back.

Ever the helpful wingman, Schnapp responded by sending her a link to his Instagram page, writing, "right here ma'am."

The video has since racked up more than 4.2 million likes and 20.9 million views, with many fans taking to the comments to jokingly call out Schnapp for exposing Doja Cat's ask, and agreeing with her thirst over Quinn.

"Do we blame her? NOOOPE," one user wrote, while another added, "OMG NOAH HAS NO MERCY."

While Quinn does have an Instagram account — which Doja Cat now follows — it appears to be new, as his first post was on May 9 and nearly all of his content is Stranger Things-related.

He quickly emerged as the season's breakout star thanks to his portrayal of Eddie, a heavy metal high schooler and Hellfire Club leader forced to go on the run after his inadvertent involvement in a classmate's mysterious death.

In one of his most prominent scenes, Quinn rocks out to the Metallica song "Master of Puppets" in epic fashion, a needle drop that has sent the song from 1986 up the charts.